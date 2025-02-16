No. 5 LSU vs No. 3 Texas prediction, odds & picks for Feb. 16 | Women's College Basketball Season 2024-25

LSU vs Texas is scheduled to take place on Sunday in a matchup between two top five-ranked teams. The No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns (25-2) will host the No. 5-ranked LSU Tigers (25-1). The game is scheduled to tip off on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

The LSU Tigers are coming into this game off an impressive 82-77 win over the No. 15-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. They have won five games in a row, having only lost once this season, 66-56 to the No. 4-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks.

Similarly, the Texas Longhorns' last loss was also against South Carolina. They lost 67-50 to the Gamecocks on Jan. 12. They have since won nine games in a row. Their only other loss this season came against No. 2-ranked Notre Dame 80-70 in overtime on Dec. 5.

LSU vs Texas prediction

Both the Tigers and Longhorns have dominated their opponents this season and have been dealt very few losses. They are also both entering the game in good form and on winning streaks.

Texas is coming off a dominating 67-49 win over another top-10 opponent in No. 8-ranked Kentucky. In the previous game, they defeated No. 4-ranked South Carolina 66-62. They are led by Madison Booker, who is averaging 16.6 points per game.

Conversely, while the LSU Tigers have taken care of business against lower-ranked and unranked opponents, they have not defeated a top-10-ranked opponent since November. They defeated No. 10-ranked NC State 82-65 on Nov. 27. They are led by Flau'jae Johnson with 19.6 points per game.

As a result of their strong form, ESPN Analytics projects that Texas will win this game 81.1% of the time. We agree and are predicting the Longhorns to win.

Prediction: Texas 78, LSU 68

LSU vs Texas odds

Texas is a big favorite to win this game with -500 odds to win from DraftKings. Conversely, LSU has +380 odds as underdogs. The over/under is set at 153.5 points (-110) and the spread is set at 9.5 points (-110)

LSU vs Texas head-to-head

LSU and Texas are not teams that have faced often. This will only be the fifth time the two teams have played. Texas leads the rivalry with a 3-1 record, having won the last game in 2017 75-66.

How to watch LSU vs Texas

LSU vs Texas will be broadcast on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can also stream the game live on ESPN+.

