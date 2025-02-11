No. 5 Tennessee vs No. 15 Kentucky: Preview, prediction and odds (February 11, 2025)

On Tuesday, two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats, will face each other.

As the visitors, the Volunteers have showcased high-level performances. They are 7-4 in their first 11 Southeastern Conference matchups, winning their last two games against ranked Missouri on Feb. 5 and Oklahoma on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats' conference play has been up and down as they fight the SEC gauntlet. They have gone 5-5 in the first 10 games of conference play, coming off an 80–57 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.

Tennessee vs Kentucky: Preview, prediction and odds

The Rupp Arena in Kentucky will host the showdown between the Volunteers and Wildcats. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

Tennessee vs Kentucky: Game preview

The Volunteers have been dominant throughout the regular season, boasting a 20-4 record. They hold opponents to 59.3 points per game on 36.2% shooting (26.6% from 3-point line), beating teams by 15.5 ppg.

Chaz Lanier will keep the Wildcats' defense busy with his scoring ability. He leads the way with 17.7 ppg and 3.4 rpg on shooting splits of 41.8% overall and 41.2% from downtown.

Players who can also contribute for the Volunteers are Zakai Ziegler and Jordan Gainey. Ziegler provides 12.9 points and 7.5 assists as one of the best playmakers in the country, while Gainey puts up 10.8 ppg and 3.4 rpg off the bench.

The Wildcats have been solid throughout the regular season, having a 16-7 overall record. They average 86.7 points on 48.5% shooting (37.9% from beyond the arc), beating opponents by 10.2 ppg.

Otega Oweh would be trouble for the Volunteers' defense. He averages 16 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 1.6 apg on shooting splits of 49.6% overall and 33.3% from downtown.

Other players who could help the Wildcats in this matchup are Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler. Robinson averages 13.3 points and 3.7 rebounds as one of the team's best 3-point shooters, with 61 triples made, while Butler averages 12.9 points and 4.7 assists.

Tennessee vs Kentucky: Prediction

This matchup will be tough for the Wildcats, even with homecourt advantage. The Volunteers are strong on both sides of the ball, with players capable of scoring on any given night. If the likes of Chaz Lanier and Zakai Ziegler have their way, it will be a long night for Kentucky.

Tennessee vs Kentucky: Odds

Moneyline: Tennessee (-156) vs. Kentucky (+130)

Spread: Tennessee (-3.5) vs. Kentucky (+3.5)

Total (O/U): Tennessee (o149.5 -110) vs. Kentucky (u149.5 -110)

