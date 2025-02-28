No. 6 Alabama vs No. 5 Tennessee: Predictions, Odds and Picks - March 1 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

Heading into the Alabama vs Tennessee Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday, the No. 6-ranked Crimson Tide won their last two games against Kentucky and Mississippi State. On the other hand, the No. 5-ranked Volunteers have won three straight, including a 65-59 victory over the LSU Tigers on Tuesday.

Tennessee (23-5, 10-5 SEC) enters this game as the slight favorite due to its defense. However, upsets can happen, which Alabama (23-5, 12-3) hopes to achieve behind several players that can spoil the Volunteers' day if all goes well.

Alabama vs Tennessee: Preview and Prediction

Alabama has an elite offense. It averages 91.5 points on 48.5% shooting, including 35.0% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by 11.4 points per game.

At the heart of its offense is Mark Sears. He averages 19.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds on 41.0 %, including 35.7% from downtown. Other players who can help the team are Grant Nelson and Aden Holloway. Nelson puts up 12.0 ppg and 7.9 rpg while Holloway provides 12.0 ppg and 2.1 rpg.

Tennessee has a strong matchup on the way when it faces Alabama. The Volunteers produce 74.3 points on 45.2% shooting and 34.4% from beyond the arc, beating teams by a margin of 13.6 ppg.

Chaz Lanier leads the way with 17.8 ppg and 3.9 rpg, shooting 42.5% and 41.3% from 3-point range. Zakai Ziegler is next with 13.6 ppg, 6.9 apg, 3.1 rpg and 2.0 spg, Jordan Gainey puts up 10.5 ppg and 3.4 rpg, while Igor Milicic Jr. provides 10.4 ppg and 7.6 rpg.

The game will be a duel between one of the best offenses against one of the best defenses in the nation. Alabama will make life difficult for Tennessee when it comes to its ability to score the ball at will. However, the same can be said for the Volunteers when they apply pressure on defense to limit their opponents' potency. Considering the homecourt aspect, Tennessee will use the local support to its advantage and force the Crimson Tide to play differently.

Alabama vs Tennessee Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE ALABAMA +3.5 (-108) o155.5 (-110) +140 TENNESSEE -3.5 (-112) u155.5 (-110) -170

Alabama vs Tennessee Head-to-Head

The all-time series is in favor of the Crimson Tide, 81-73. As the hosts, Tennessee has the edge over its visitors with a 44-24 record heading into Saturday's matchup.

The Volunteers beat Alabama in three of their last four meetings, with the Crimson Tide's last victory in December 2021 when they won 80-71. The most recent Tennessee win was on March 2, 2024, on Alabama's home floor 81-74.

Where to watch Alabama vs Tennessee?

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Date and time: March 1, 2025 — 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

