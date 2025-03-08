No. 6 St. John's vs No. 20 Marquette basketball Injury report, March 8: Latest on Deivon Smith, Aaron Scott, and more

The No. 6 St. John's Red Storm (26-4, 17-2 Big East) and No. 20 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6) are all set to square off at noon ET on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on Fox. The Red Storm have been playing well and are riding a five-game winning streak into their regular-season finale against Marquette.

Conversely, the Golden Eagles have been up and down lately. They lost their last game to UConn and have faced defeat in five of their previous nine. This poor stretch included a 70-64 loss to St. John's on Feb. 4.

Heading into the game, injuries will be a factor. St. John's is dealing with a handful of injuries. Fortunately for the Golden Eagles, they do not have any players on their injury report.

St. John's basketball injury report

The St. John's Red Storm have four players on their injury report, including two of their top five scorers.

Deivon Smith

Deivon Smith is the latest addition to the injury report for the Red Storm. He is dealing with a shoulder injury and is listed as out on the injury report against Marquette. He was injured in the team's last game on March 1 against Seton Hall.

Smith is the team's fourth leading scorer. He is averaging 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season. It is unclear if he will be available in postseason play.

Aaron Scott

Aaron Scott is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Marquette. He has been dealing with a knee injury, but it has not kept him out of recent matchups. He was still able to suit up in the most recent contest against Seton Hall. As a result, it would not be surprising if he were available to play today. He is the team's fifth leading scorer, averaging 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Jaiden Glover

Jaidon Glover is listed as out on the injury report with a wrist injury. He is expected to miss the rest of the season. He was a bench piece before going down, only averaging 2.2 points per game.

Brady Dunlap

Brady Dunlap has not played since going down with a hand injury in mid-December. He was averaging 5.7 points per game before his injury.

Marquette basketball injury report

The Marquette Golden Eagles do not have any players on their injury report. The team is healthy and should remain intact. The only players who will not play are those who are redshirting this season, including Al Amadou and Sean Jones.

