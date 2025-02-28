No. 7 LSU vs No. 20 Alabama (women's): Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 27 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

Heading into the LSU vs. Alabama SEC matchup on Thursday, the No. 7 Tigers (27-2, 12-2) have won their last two games against Georgia and ranked Kentucky. Meanwhile, the No. 20 Crimson Tide (22-6, 9-5) are coming off a loss to ranked Tennessee on Feb. 20 and a win over Auburn on Feb. 23.

LSU enters this game as slight favorites, boasting one of the best records in the SEC as well as the country. But an upset is possible in this matchup, which Alabama is capable of when it comes to the talent they have on both sides of the ball.

LSU vs Alabama: Preview and Prediction

LSU boasts a potent offense capable of exploding on any opponent. They average 85.3 points on 45.6% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, blowing out teams by a margin of 21.5 points per game.

Flau'jae Johnson leads the team averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Other players helping her in the contest are Aneesah Morrow, Mikaylah Williams and Kailyn Gilbert. Morrow puts up 17.9 points and 14.3 rebounds, Williams has 17.1 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Gilbert provides 9.8 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Alabama enters the game as a balanced squad on offense and defense. They average 78.4 points on shooting splits of 47% and 39.1% from downtown, beating opponents by an impressive margin of 17.5 points per contest. Their defense holds opponents to 60.9 points on 37.1% shooting from the field, which includes an accuracy of 27.7% from beyond the arc.

At the helm of the Crimson Tide is Sarah Ashlee Barker, who is averaging 17 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals. Other players who could have solid performances are Zaay Green and Aaliyah Nye. Green puts up 15.5 points, five rebounds and 4.6 assists. Meanwhile, Nye contributes with 14.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.

The Crimson Tide have the talent needed to put up a fight against the favored Tigers, as this game may go down to the wire. But if Alabama can get big stops on defense, they have a chance to defend homecourt and stun LSU in the process.

LSU vs Alabama Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE LSU -2.5 (-108) o146.5 (-110) -142 ALABAMA +2.5 (-112) u146.5 (-110) +116

LSU vs Alabama Head-to-Head

The all-time series favors the Tigers, 41-19. Additionally, they've also been dominant at home against the Crimson Tide, going 24-3. However, this game will be played on Alabama's home court, where they have a slim lead over LSU, 14-13.

The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide in their last four meetings. The most recent was an 85-66 win on LSU's home floor on Feb. 11, 2024. Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson combined for 43 points to lead the team to victory.

Where to watch LSU vs Alabama?

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Date and time: Feb. 27, 2025 — 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

