No. 7 Purdue vs No. 20 Michigan: Preview, prediction and odds (February 11, 2025)

Two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines, will face each other on Tuesday.

The visiting Boilermakers (19-5, 11-2 Big Ten) are on a four-game winning streak, coming off of victories against the Iowa Hawkeyes and USC Trojans last week.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines' conference play has been solid as they continue to show why they're in the AP Top 25. Michigan (18-5, 10-2) beat the Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers in its last two matchups.

Purdue vs Michigan: Preview, prediction and odds

The Crisler Center in Michigan will host the showdown between the Boilermakers and Wolverines. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to Peacock at 7 p.m. ET.

Purdue vs Michigan: Game preview

The Boilermakers average 78.7 points per game on 49.6% shooting (37.5% from beyond the arc), beating opponents by 10.1 ppg.

Trey Kaufman-Renn could be a nuisance to the Wolverines' defense. He averages 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game and is shooting 60.3%.

Other players who could help the Boilermakers in this matchup are Braden Smith (16.1, 4.6 rpg, 8.8 apg), one of the best playmakers in the country, and Fletcher Loyer (13.8 ppg and 2.2 rpg).

Michigan is producing 81.7 ppg on 49.2% shooting (36.3% from 3-point range) as it beats opponents by 11.3 ppg.

Purdue's top defensive task would be keeping Vladislav Goldin in check. He leads the Wolverines with 15.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 1.6 bpg on 64.7% shooting.

Two other players who can help Michigan are Tre Donaldson and Danny Wolf. Donaldson is the team's best playmaker, averaging 13.0 ppg, 4.3 apg and 3.5 rpg. Meanwhile, Wolf averages 12.7 ppg and 10 rpg.

Purdue vs Michigan: Prediction

This matchup will be challenging for both squads, given their strengths. The Boilermakers will have their hands full against Goldin, imposing himself as a force inside the paint. If they can't stop him, the odds will go in favor of the Wolverines.

Purdue vs Michigan: Odds

Moneyline: Purdue (+114) vs. Michigan (-137)

Spread: Purdue (+1.5) vs. Michigan (-1.5)

Total (O/U): Purdue (o151.5 -115) vs. Michigan (u151.5 -105)

