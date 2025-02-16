No. 7 UConn vs. No. 4 South Carolina prediction, odds, & picks for Feb. 16 | Women's College Basketball Season 2024-25

UConn vs. South Carolina is an exciting matchup that will take place on Sunday. The No. 4-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (23-2) are hosting the No. 7-ranked UConn Huskies (23-3) in what should be an interesting duel. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Heading into the clash, the UConn Huskies are on a two-game winning streak, having most recently lost on Feb. 6 to the No. 15-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, 80-76. South Carolina is coming into the game having won their most recent matchup. They lost their previous game, 66-62 to the No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns on Feb. 9.

The South Carolina Gamecocks enter this game as the favorite, but it is widely expected to be a dynamic game between two top-10 teams.

UConn vs. South Carolina prediction

Entering the game, neither the Huskies nor Gamecocks are on as much of a roll as you would expect from top-10 ranked teams. Both teams have dealt with recent losses and are looking to build winnings streaks again. However, while the Gamecocks lost to a team ranked above them in Texas, the Huskies were upset by the Volunteers.

The UConn Huskies are led by Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong, averaging 18.7 and 16.1 points per game, respectively. The Huskies have a more top-heavy offensive approach. Conversely, the Gamecocks do not have one player that stands out, with Joyce Edwards leading the team in scoring with 12.9 ppg. However, they have more depth than the Huskies.

According to ESPN Analytics, the Gamecocks are projected to win this game 61.4% of the time. We agree and are predicting South Carolina to win.

Prediction: South Carolina 73, UConn 68

UConn vs. South Carolina odds

South Carolina is the betting favorite, getting -265 odds to win from DraftKings. Conversely, the Huskies have +215 odds as the underdogs.

This is projected to be a low-scoring game. The over/under is set at 136.5 points (-110) The spread is set at 6.5 points (-110).

UConn vs. South Carolina head-to-head

The UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks have played each other 14 teams throughout their history, with the Huskies leading the rivalry with a 9-5 record. However, the Gamecocks have led the series lately. The Huskies have not won since 2021.

How to watch UConn vs. South Carolina

This game will be broadcast on ABC at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Fans can also stream the game on espn.com or with the ESPN app.

