Michigan State vs Maryland: Preview, prediction and odds (February 26th, 2025)

Two No. 8 Michigan State Spartans and the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins, teams in the Big Ten, will face each other on Wednesday.

The Spartans' conference play has been excellent as they look to end the regular season on a high note. Michigan State (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) has won three straight, beating the ranked Purdue Boilermakers and Michigan Wolverines last week.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins (21-6, 11-5) are on a four-game winning streak. They last won against the USC Trojans.

Michigan State vs Maryland: Preview, prediction and odds

The XFINITY Center in Maryland will host the showdown between the Spartans and Terrapins. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to Big Ten Network at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Michigan State vs Maryland: Game preview

The Spartans average 79.0 points per game on 47% shooting (29.6% from beyond the arc), beating opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Jaden Akins would bring plenty of issues to the Terrapins' defense. He averages 13 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 1.7 apg and shoots 41.2% from the field.

Other players who could help the Spartans in this matchup are Jase Richardson (10.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.8 apg), Tre Holloman (8.8 ppg, 4.0 apg, 1.9 rpg) and Jaxon Kohler (8.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.3 apg).

Maryland is averaging 83.7 ppg on 48.8% shooting (37.6% from 3-point range) as it takes down opponents by 16.4 ppg.

Michigan State's top defensive task would be keeping Derik Queen in check. He leads the Terrapins with 15.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.1 apg and 1.1 spg on 54.9% shooting.

Three other players who can help Maryland are Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Julian Reese and Rodney Rice. Gillespie averages 14.9 ppg and 4.7 apg, while Reese puts up 14 ppg and 9.3 rpg. Meanwhile, Rice averages 13.7 ppg and 2.3 rpg.

Michigan State vs Maryland: Prediction

This matchup will be a toss-up given the different talents representing both squads. Maryland boasts a high-level offense with potent scorers, while Michigan State showcases discipline in their playstyle on top of a solid defense. This game will go down to the wire, but if the Spartans don't have enough firepower to keep up, expect the Terrapins to come out on top.

Michigan State vs Maryland: Odds

Moneyline: Michigan State (+146) vs. Maryland (-178)

Spread: Michigan State (+3.5) vs. Maryland (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Michigan State (o150.5 -105) vs. Maryland (u150.5 -115)

