"No one really wants to see us win": Azzi Fudd gets real on UConn vs Tennessee rivalry

The UConn Huskies remain undefeated in the 2025 Big East Conference, boasting a dominant 12-0 record. Led by veteran guards Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, their current win streak was recently extended with a 101-59 home blowout of the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday.

In that conference matchup, Bueckers paced the sixth-ranked team in the nation with a game-high 18 points, one rebound, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Fudd complemented her with 18 points of her own on an efficient 5-for-8 shooting, along with two rebounds, three assists and one block in just 21 minutes of play.

Despite their recent success, Fudd and the Geno Auriemma-coached squad will face their toughest test yet when they take on the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers —their first ranked opponent in conference play. During a pregame press conference, the fourth-year guard was asked about the matchup and whether her squad had something to prove.

Trending

"Definitely, I tthink we always have something to prove. No one really wants to see us win besides us. So, I think just going down there, being physical, showing that we've earned everything that we've gotten, and we have the right to be there," Fudd said.

"We're gonna be in that game and, like you said, people be unhealthy. I'm excited to just continue everything we've been building together."

Expand Tweet

After enduring multiple injuries throughout her college career, Fudd has been showcasing her value with a recent resurgence. This season, she is averaging 11.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists on impressive 47.8/42.5/88.9 shooting splits in about 22.0 minutes per game. She serves as the other veteran presence in the Huskies' starting backcourt alongside Bueckers.

For UConn, the program is aiming to return to national championship glory after last winning it all in 2016. This goal remains at the forefront for Fudd and her teammates as they push forward despite the doubters.

Azzi Fudd eager to experience Thompson-Boling Arena's electric atmosphere

Azzi Fudd in a home game against Tennessee. - Source: David Butler II, Imagn

The long-standing history between the UConn Huskies and the Tennessee Volunteers is something Fudd says she is fully aware of. Despite missing the last matchup at Thompson-Boling Arena due to injury, the 22-year-old is thrilled for the chance to take the court instead of watching from the sidelines.

"I remember, two years ago, I didn't get to play. But, I remember just the atmosphere, I think that was up until that point that had been like the craziest environment, so I was super excited to hopefully get to play there one day," she said.

"So, I'm looking forward, in a couple of days, to relive that and get those fans, and just be in that best place to play in."

(Comments begin at 2:20)

The UConn Huskies’ Big East matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers is set for tipoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 6, and will be broadcast on ESPN. A win for UConn would mark its 13th conference victory and 22nd overall this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here