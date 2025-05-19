“Nobody epitomizes the name Kentucky on the front of the jersey more than Mark Pope”: When St. John’s Rick Pitino heaped praise for Wildcats’ coach

St. John's coach Rick Pitino praised his former player, Mark Pope, when he became Kentucky's new coach.

The veteran bench tactician posted a video clip on social media, congratulating his former team captain.

"What a special day for the University of Kentucky," Pitino said. “The leader, the captain of 'the untouchables', is coming home to lead the Wildcats.”

"Well I can guarantee you one thing. Nobody epitomizes the name Kentucky on the front of the jersey more than Mark Pope," the Hall of Fame coach, who guided the Wildcats to the 1996 national championship, added.

The video clip was originally posted on X and was also captured on YouTube.

Kentucky named Mark Pope as its new coach in Apr. 2024, replacing previous coach John Calipari. The veteran bench tactician stepped down days after the No. 3 seed Wildcats were stunned by No. 14 Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Pitino assured the Big Blue Nation they've got the right man for the job.

“What some of you don’t realize is what good of a basketball mind he has. How much of a relentless recruiter he will be," he said of Pope. "You have one of the premiere young coaches in the league, relish it because he will do you proud."

Pope backed Pitino's video pitch and helped the Wildcats finish the season at 24-12 and make the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky faces St. John's in the CBS Sports Classic on December 20

Rick Pitino faces his former team and his former captain in a nationally televised clash on Dec. 20 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Pitino and St. John's will face Kentucky coach Mark Pope in the 2025 edition of the CBS Sports Classic. Both teams are in the Top 10 of ESPN's way-too-early rankings, with the Red Storm taking the No. 3 spot while the Wildcats are seven places back.

Returning big man Zuby Ejiofor will lead St. John's. He'll be reinforced by transfers Ian Jackson, Joson Sanon, Oziyah Sellers and Bryce Hopkins. On the other hand, Kentucky will have Collin Chandler, Trent Noah, and Brandon Garrison returning for another season.

They have nine additions from the transfer portal and high school recruitment, led by four-star recruits Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno. Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen is set to play for the Wildcats along with Reece Potter, Mouhamed Dioubate, Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe and Kam Williams.

Aside from the St. John's matchup, Kentucky will have non-conference games against Louisville (Nov. 11), Michigan State (Nov. 18), Gonzaga (Dec. 5), Indiana (Dec. 13) and Bellarmine (Dec. 23).

The rest of the Wildcats' nonconference schedule will be announced at a later date.

