North Carolina basketball: 3 reasons why Tar Heels can dethrone archrivals Duke for ACC title following Cooper Flagg's departure 

North Carolina basketball just came off a difficult season. 23 wins and a round of 64 NCAA Tournament exit might be worth celebrating at some schools, but not at UNC. Carolina also lost much of its returning talent to the transfer portal or graduation. But forgive coach Hubert Davis if he isn't shedding tears.

North Carolina has rebuilt in a busy offseason, adding an impressive recruiting class and a transfer portal haul. So while Duke remains the ACC Big Brother getting all the attention, here are three reasons why UNC might sneak up on the Blue Devils.

Top 3 reasons North Carolina can dethrone Duke in 2025-26

North Carolina guard Seth Trimble could have a big impact for North Carolina this year. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

1. Money talks

The ACC has had stops and starts in the world of NIL spending. It's probably not coincidental that the SEC jumped to the front of the college hoops feeding line as the ACC lagged in the money world. But North Carolina has figured it out, with recent articles trumpeting that the Tar Heels have tripled their spending on the upcoming squad.

This one matters for this year, but also the years ahead. Duke and Louisville have been at the head of the class in the NIL world (which has not surprisingly put them at the top of the ACC), but Carolina has made itself a seat at the big boy table and that impact will be felt.

2. Experience matters

Duke has a handful of returning players, but none of them were exactly the ones carrying the mail in the Blue Devils' Final Four run of last season. Isaiah Evans's 6.8 points per game is about as exciting as it gets. Carolina returns Seth Trimble, whose 11.6 ppg and 5.0 rebounds per game a year ago should make his potential clear.

Not to mention the portal-- where, after Cedric Coward's NBA move, Duke has a project big man from Rice in the portal. Carolina is adding Arizona center Henri Veesaar, Alabama big Jarin Stevenson and Colorado State guard Kyan Evans, among others. That experience gives the Tar Heels a massive leg up for next season.

3. Duke bet all its chips on freshman and could be wrong

A year ago, Duke gambled on a brilliant freshman class and more or less won. Cooper Flagg was everything that was hoped. Kon Knueppel was an outstanding wingman and while Khaman Maluach wasn't well used, he was good. Until a Final Four meltdown, that elite group seemed to be leading Duke to glory.

Not shockingly, Duke went in on the same approach. There aren't many left who are. Many teams are taking an approach more like North Carolina, which is adding top 10 recruit Caleb Wilson and a couple more significant four-star guys while hitting the portal. Duke is leaning heavily on the Boozer twins and Dame Sarr. That might work or might explode.

Every freshman class is not the same. The Boozers could be more like Kentucky's Harrison twins of 2014 and 2015 than Flagg and Knueppel. Sarr could be a star or could be an overrated flop. Carolina is dealing with many more known qualities, and Duke is gambling. They more or less won last year, but that doesn't guarantee success this year.

What do you think of UNC's situation for 2025-26? Share your take on the Heels below in our comments section!

