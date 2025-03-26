North Carolina Basketball Transfer Portal: Full list of Tar Heels players to enter the transfer portal ft. Elliot Cadeau 

After a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, Hubert Davis and North Carolina will now face the looming transfer portal. While the Tar Heels remain one of the nation's preeminent basketball programs, a 23-14 season and an exit in the first round of the NCAA Tournament won't do Carolina any favors.

As the portal is just opening, it remains to be seen exactly how bad Carolina's losses will be. But the early returns are certainly detrimental to UNC's chances of success next season.

Here's the early rundown on the UNC players who are hopping into the portal.

North Carolina players entering transfer portal

Forward Jalen Washington is entering the transfer portal from North Carolina. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#1. Elliot Cadeau

A sophomore guard, Cadeau was highly regarded as a recruit. According to 247Sports, in the 2023 high school class, Cadeau was the No. 12 player in the nation as well as the rankings' second-highest ranked point guard, trailing only USC's Isaiah Collier.

Cadeau had a controversial freshman season at UNC in 2023-24. Cadeau started and played almost 24 minutes per game, scoring 7.3 points per game and dishing out 4.1 assists per game. But Cadeau seemed to take UNC out of nearly as many games as he played the Tar Heels into. He shot just 19% from 3-point range.

Cadeau had a more solid 2024-25 season. He scored 9.4 ppg and dished out 6.2 apg. He improved his 3-point touch to 34%. But North Carolina struggled around him and Cadeau is now shopping for his next school. He'll have two seasons left to play.

#2. Jalen Washington

A 6-foot-10 junior from Indiana, Washington has worked his way into an increased role throughout his time at Carolina. A four-star prospect who 247Sports ranked as the No. 68 player in his high school class, Washington spent his first two seasons as a deep bench player.

He averaged just 5.7 mpg in 2022-23 and 8.3 minutes in 2023-24. But this past season, Washington started 16 times and averaged 15.9 mpg. He scored 5.7 ppg and grabbed 4.2 rpg. Washington is a 61% career shooter who has been competent from long range in limited attempts. He's been a solid rebounder and decent shot-blocker.

The challenge for Washington is figuring out where he can go with just one remaining season of eligibility. He could look to move closer to home or play at a program where he'll see more playing time.

What do you think of North Carolina's portal losses? Share your thoughts on the Tar Heels in the comments section below.

