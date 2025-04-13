North Carolina vet opens up his financial advisor's $750,000 scam: "I made some dumba** decisions. I let a lot of f**king people down"

Former North Carolina player PJ Hairston opens up on being a victim of a financial advisor who embezzled $750,000 under his name. Hairston, who suited up for two seasons with the Tar Heels from 2011-13, made the revelation during the Apr. 11 episode of the "Run Your Race" podcast with former North Carolina player Theo Pinson and friend AJ Richardson.

Hairston, who had a three-season stint in the NBA from 2014-16, played for the Houston Rockets' G-League affiliate Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the 2016-17 season before tearing his hip in practice.

The injury sidelined him for the rest of the season, and at that time, a bank from New York called him up and informed him about a $750,000 loan that his financial advisor had taken out using his signature. PJ Hairston humbly admitted to committing bad decisions in life that have affected his close friends.

"I made some dumba** decisions. I let a lot of f**king people down," Hairston said (Timestamp 3:25). "People that I look up to. People that I call brothers. People that you know like I let a lot of f**king people down."

Hairston has kept himself silent about the matter until Friday's podcast with fellow North Carolina alumnus Theo Pinson.

PJ Hairston shouts out at former North Carolina guard Stilman White for playing solid games in 2012 NCAA Tournament

North Carolina guard/forward PJ Hairston shouted out to former teammate Stilman White for playing a solid game as a starter for the Tar Heels in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Hairston hailed the guard for holding his fort against Ohio and Kansas. Despite coming up short of the Final Four, he was satisfied with the team's performance.

"Stilman held his own. Shout out, Stilman White. He held it down," Hairston said. "That was scary. We put Justin Watts at point guard, too. Because nobody backed up Kendall."

White, the third-string point guard for Roy Williams' team after losing Dexter Strickland and Kendall Marshall to season-ending injuries, suited up as a starter for the Tar Heels' games against Ohio in the Sweet 16 and Kansas in the Elite Eight.

The 6-foot-1 White, who got the start in the Sweet 16 after Marshall fractured his wrist after the Round of 32 game against Creighton, played solidly in North Carolina's last two games, scoring two points and six assists in the Tar Heels' 73-65 overtime win over Ohio in the Sweet 16. In the Elite Eight, White tallied four points and seven assists in an 80-67 loss to Kansas.

White returned to UNC in 2014-15 after a two-year Mormon mission. As a senior, he played 16 minutes in the Tar Heels' 2016-17 NCAA Tournament run, which ended with a national championship.

