"Not even close to 100%","Where's the wheelchair": Fans react to optimistic Cooper Flagg video ahead of Duke's March Madness opener

College basketball fans are buzzing after a new video showed Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg back on the court ahead of the team’s March Madness opener.

Flagg, who sprained his ankle in last Thursday’s win over Georgia Tech, missed Duke’s final two ACC Tournament games, including their championship win against Louisville.

However, Duke confirmed Thursday that Flagg will be on the active roster for Friday’s game against Mount St. Mary’s.

The video, shared by CBB insider Zion O., shows Flagg practicing - jumping and shooting—sparking speculation about his readiness.

One fan on X reacted sarcastically, saying:

“Where’s the wheelchair”

“He’s not even close to 100%,” one wrote.

“He shouldn’t play! You don’t heal from a serious looking ankle sprain in 1 week. Maybe play him in the second half of the second game if it’s tight,” another wrote.

“Something doesn’t look right with that jumper tho,” one wrote.

Other fans expressed caution over Flagg returning to practice this early.

“Hopefully limited minutes. Need him healthy,” a fan wrote.

“They should at least have him wear an ankle brace,” one wrote.

Flagg’s health could heavily impact Duke’s tournament run. The freshman forward remains locked in a tight race with Auburn’s Johni Broome for National Player of the Year honors.

Jon Scheyer remains optimistic about Cooper Flagg’s return

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer remains optimistic about Cooper Flagg’s return but stopped short of confirming his availability for Friday’s Round of 64 matchup. Speaking to ESPN on Sunday, Scheyer expressed hope that Flagg could rejoin the team soon.

"From my perspective, it's full steam ahead," Scheyer said. "I want to get Coop back as quickly as I can, and he wants to do the same.

"We are hoping he can start to progress starting tomorrow with doing some on-court work and then build up to where he can practice later in the week… Our goal is for Friday. No question about that."

Scheyer hasn’t addressed the media since Sunday, as Duke prepares in Raleigh, North Carolina, for the tournament’s opening rounds.

