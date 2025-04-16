Notre Dame transfer portal tracker: Full list of players set to leave and join Micah Shrewsberry's squad ft. Carson Towt

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish did not qualify for March Madness this season. The team reached the second round of the ACC Tournament, losing 76-56 to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Ad

The loss marked the end of their season. Now, head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his coaching staff must prepare for next season and try to get an improved result.

With the transfer portal open, it was announced on Sunday that the Fighting Irish had landed Northern Arizona transfer Carson Towt. He is the first player to commit to the Fighting Irish in the transfer portal this offseason.

However, they have also lost two players through the portal. Here is a full rundown of the players lost and gained for Notre Dame in the transfer portal this year.

Ad

Trending

Players leaving Notre Dame in the transfer portal

J.R. Konieczny

The transfer portal officially opened on March 24, and the day that happened, two Notre Dame players entered the portal. Junior J.R. Konieczny was one of the two players to enter the portal that day. The guard has spent the past three seasons with the Fighting Irish but is looking for a new opportunity as a senior.

Ad

In his sophomore season, Konieczny had a great year, starting 19 games and averaging 7.7 points per game in his first season getting significant minutes.

However, he was not able to maintain an upward trajectory. He only started four games this season and regressed to 4.3 ppg. He is still in the transfer portal but has not committed to another team.

Tae Davis

The other player to enter the transfer portal from the Fighting Irish was forward Tae Davis. A junior, Davis has spent the past two seasons with the team after transferring from Seton Hall.

Ad

Unlike Konieczny, Davis took a big jump forward this season, averaging 15.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, and 1.8 apg. Following his great season, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Oklahoma.

Players joining Notre Dame in the transfer portal

Carson Towt

Carson Towt is the only addition for Notre Dame in the transfer portal thus far. He committed to the team from Northern Arizona after averaging 13.3 ppg last season. He spent the past four seasons with the Lumberjacks and has one season of eligibility remaining. He has been on an upward trajectory, improving his point averages every season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here