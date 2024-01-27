Notre Dame vs Boston College Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 27 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In their second meeting in 12 days, Notre Dame and Boston College will once again try to steal each other's thunder in the ACC matchup on January 27. Both the Fighting Irish and the Eagles have been quite familiar with each other due to the schedule, so this game should be a good one.

Notre Dame is severely underperforming this year at only 7-12, while Boston College has fared far better at 11-8. Still, the two teams have pedestrian 2-6 in-conference records, and they need a win in this game to have at least something going in that department. Both teams are coming off losses as well, so one of them needs to break that hypothetical tie.

Notre Dame vs Boston College Prediction

Despite the seemingly disparate win-loss records, the Eagles and the Fighting Irish seem to be pretty evenly matched. The only glaring concern involves Notre Dame, who is among the absolute worst at scoring the ball this year: a paltry 62.7 PPG (432nd) on a horrible 40.1 percent FG shooting. They're going up against a team that outscores them by almost 15 points, though perhaps their defense could help keep things close.

For all their faults this year, Notre Dame is still the second-best defensive team in the ACC. They allow opponents only 65.5 PPG on 40% FG, while also getting 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks. Above all else, it should be their defensive pressure and effort on this side of the floor that should give them a chance at victory. But defense alone doesn't win games; you need to score too.

Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton (16 16.3 PPG, 40% FG) should be able to once again carry the load for this contest, but he will need all the help he can get. Boston College's middle-of-the-pack defense is likely not concerned about a team that couldn't score if their lives depended on it.

Here's one thing though. It only takes a string of baskets to open the floodgates, and Notre Dame could very well catch fire at the opportune moment.

Notre Dame vs Boston College Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE NOTRE DAME +2.5 (-110) u135.5 (-110) +120 BOSTON COLLEGE -1.5 (-110) o133.5 (-115) -125

Notre Dame vs Boston College Head-to-Head

In 44 meetings featuring Notre Dame vs Boston College on the hardwood, the Fighting Irish are the expected winners with a 27-16 record over the Eagles (via BCEagles.com). However, it's BC that has had Notre Dame's number this year, sweeping the season series in 2023, and is on the verge of doing so again with a win here.

History isn't on the side of the Eagles, though, as they're traveling to Notre Dame where they're a paltry 6-15. If they want this season sweep, they'll have to come out guns blazing in Indiana.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs Boston College

Venue: Purcell Pavilion – Notre Dame, IN

Date and time: January 27, 2024 – 12 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Notre Dame vs Boston College Key Injuries

Notre Dame

No injuries

Boston College

No injuries