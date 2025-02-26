Notre Dame vs No. 13 Clemson: Preview, prediction and odds (February 26, 2025)

Two Atlantic Coast Conference teams, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the No. 13 Clemson Tigers, will face each other on Wednesday.

Ad

The Fighting Irish's conference play has been solid as they try to end the regular season on a high note. Notre Dame (12-15, 6-10 ACC) lost to the SMU Mustangs last Wednesday but bounced back with a win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tigers (22-5, 14-2) are on a four-game winning streak, coming off a victory against SMU last Saturday.

Notre Dame vs Clemson: Preview, prediction and odds

The Littlejohn Coliseum in South Carolina will host the showdown between the Fighting Irish and Tigers. Fans can also catch the action by tuning in to ACC Network at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

Trending

Notre Dame vs Clemson: Game preview

The Fighting Irish average 73.3 points per game on 45.7% shooting (36.2% from beyond the arc), beating opponents by a margin of 1.4 ppg.

Markus Burton might cause issues for the Tigers defense. He averages 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game and is shooting 44.7% from the field. Other players who could help the Fighting Irish in this matchup are Tae Davis (15.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.9 apg), Braeden Shrewsberry (14.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.6 apg) and Kebba Njie (6.3 ppg and 6.2 rpg).

Ad

Clemson is averaging 77.5 ppg on 46.9% shooting (38.8% from 3-point range) as it takes down opponents by 11.0 ppg. Notre Dame's main priority would be keeping Chase Hunter in check. He leads the Tigers with 17.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.4 spg on 48.1% shooting.

Two other players who can help Clemson are Ian Schieffelin and Viktor Lakhin. Schieffelin averages 12.4 ppg, 9.4 rpg and 3.0 apg. Meanwhile, Lakhin averages 11.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.7 bpg, 1.4 apg and 1.0 spg.

Notre Dame vs Clemson: Prediction

Ad

This matchup will be tricky for Notre Dame, given the Tigers' two-way advantages. Fighting Irish will rely heavily on Markus Burton for a strong scoring performance to keep pace with the Tigers. If Burton is unable to perform up to his standards, it will be a long night for the visitors.

Notre Dame vs Clemson: Odds

Moneyline: Notre Dame (+810) vs. Clemson (-1450)

Spread: Notre Dame (+14.5) vs. Clemson (-14.5)

Total (O/U): Notre Dame (o135.5 -110) vs. Clemson (u135.5 -110)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here