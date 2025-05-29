Notre Dame women's basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: How does Niele Ivey's squad line up without Olivia Miles

After a season ending in a Sweet 16 loss, Notre Dame's roster was decimated. Between senior losses and transfer portal moves, Notre Dame's team for next season will be very new and very thin. The Irish do have some significant talent, but here's a rundown on a season that could very trying for everyone with the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame women's basketball 2025-26 season preview

Vanderbilt transfer guard Iyana Moore figures to be an immediate help for Notre Dame. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting lineup

Guard: Hannah Hidalgo

One of the nation's top players, Hidalgo averaged 23.8 points and 5.0 boards per game last season. She shot 40% from 3-point range, up from 34% in her freshman season. Hidalgo led the ACC in steals for the second consecutive year. While she's been a star since day one, she's never carried as much of the load as she will for this Notre Dame team.

Guard: Iyana Moore

The 5-foot-8 Moore has started full-time for the last two seasons at Vandy and part-time as a freshman before that. Last season, Moore averaged 12.4 points per game and shot 34% from 3-point range. Playing with high-scoring guard Mikayla Blakes should be good training for Moore's assignment at Notre Dame.

Guard: Cassandre Prosper

A steady role player over threer years at Notre Dame, Prosper tallied 5.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game last year for the Irish. The 6-foot-2 guard did shoot 33% from 3-point range, an improvement over her 26% career mark. If she can hit the perimeter shot more consistently, she could take off in 2025-26.

Forward: Malaya Cowles

The 6-foot-3 Cowles was a steady contributor at Wake Forest. Last year, she averaged 8.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Cowles is a low-block player who shot 56% last season. She figures to get plenty of action this year for the Irish, as the options in the low block are few and far between.

Forward: Gisela Sanchez

Sanchez was a portal addition from Kansas State. She averaged 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last year, but on a team with very few options with size, the 6-foot-3 Sanchez figures to see plenty of playing time. How much she can improve those numbers after playing just 15 minutes per game at K-State will be an important question.

Rotation Players

There are eight scholarship players on Notre Dame's roster at the moment. Returning guard KK Bransfield, transfer guard Vanessa de Jesus and freshman forward Leah Macy are it. Everybody will have to play and Macy will probably end up as a starter on this team.

Impact Players

Hidalgo has to be even better than she already was, and she's a two-time first-team All-American. She went from one of many elite players to the elite player. Somebody stepping up in the post would be a phenomenal development. Honestly, a depth piece inside, whoever it is, could be a late impact player yet to be added to the roster.

What do you think of Notre Dame's team? Share your take below in the comments section!

