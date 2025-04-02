Notre Dame women's basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of Fighting Irish set to leave ft. Olivia Miles

Notre Dame had an admirable season, serving as the regular season ACC champions and making a fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. However, the Fighting Irish struggled to win when it mattered most. The team fell to Duke in a semifinal ACC Tournament matchup and saw its March Madness run come to an end with a 71-62 loss to TCU.

The transfer portal is now open, and a number of Notre Dame players have announced their intent to leave the program. Here's a rundown of which Fighting Irish players have entered the transfer portal.

Full list of Notre Dame players in the transfer portal

Olivia Miles

Miles shocked the basketball world when she announced her plans for next season. The senior guard, who was projected to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, will be returning to college for her final season of eligibility. However, she will not be returning to Notre Dame. Miles has entered her name into the transfer portal.

The dynamic point guard has spent the entirety of her college season thus far with the Fighting Irish and is a three-year starter. This season, she led the team in assists with 5.8 and added 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. Miles is a two-way force, having aided the defense with 1.4 steals per game.

CBS Sports has Miles listed as the No. 2 player in the transfer portal, with a grade of 98 out of 100.

Kate Koval

Just hours after the news about Miles dropped, it was announced that Koval would be joining her in the transfer portal. The freshman forward made 32 game appearances for Notre Dame this season, including ten starts.

Koval is a sizable player with the ability to contribute on both sides of the ball. The Ukrainian stands at 6-foot-5 and led the team in blocks this season with 1.7 per game. She averaged 5.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 1.3 apg.

The forward kicked off her college career with three double-doubles in her first four games but saw decreased performance and minutes toward the end of the season.

Emma Risch

Risch is also leaving Notre Dame after spending the first two seasons of her college career at the university. The guard's career has been plagued by injury, with a hip injury limiting her to seven games as a freshman and 13 games this season before she received season-ending surgery.

In the 13 games she did get to play, Risch averaged 13.7 minutes per game and contributed 5.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg and 1.1 apg. She shot 44.4% from the field this season and 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Risch will take her talents elsewhere and look to remain healthy as she heads into her junior season.

