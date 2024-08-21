Ohio State basketball season preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch, predictions and more

Ohio State steps into the 2024-25 college basketball season looking to make the NCAA Tournament after failing for two consecutive years. It will also be Jake Diebler's first full year as coach of the Buckeyes after stepping in on an interim basis to replace Chris Holtmann, who was fired mid-season in February.

Like other programs, the team underwent a player overhaul, acquiring five players from the transfer portal and four from the high school ranks. Together with seven holdovers from last season, the Buckeyes are ready to compete in the reworked Big Ten Conference, which welcomed Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington to the mix.

Here's a closer look at the team's campaign, including its biggest games and key players to watch out for this coming season:

Ohio State's biggest games in the 2024-25 season

The program will have one of the hardest non-conference schedules in the nation, opening its slate with a clash against Texas in the Hall of Fame Series on Nov. 4. The Buckeyes are also scheduled to meet Texas A&M (Nov. 15), Pittsburgh (Nov. 29), Auburn (Dec. 14) and Kentucky (Dec. 21).

Jake Diebler and his men will play against their Big Ten counterparts beginning in January. They will play Indiana, Maryland and Nebraska twice in a home-and-away format.

The team will host Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers and Washington and visit Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin.

Top Ohio State players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

Ohio State parades a competitive team this season, with last year's leading scorer Bruce Thornton returning for another stint. He'll have plenty of support as the program picked up big-name recruits and quality freshmen determined to make a name for themselves in the NCAA.

Here are three Ohio State players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season:

#1. Bruce Thornton

Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton (Image Source: IMAGN)

Thornton had an excellent sophomore year for the Buckeyes, averaging 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. The 6-foot-2 guard shot 42.7% from the field and 85.0% from the free-throw line.

The guard is expected to lead the team's offensive attack as he seeks to lead the Buckeyes back to March Madness.

#2. Meechie Johnson

Meechie Johnson (Image Source: IMAGN)

Johnson returns to Ohio State for his junior year after spending two seasons at South Carolina. The 6-foot-2 guard played 33 games with the Gamecocks in the 2023-24 season, averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Johnson needs to improve his shooting, as he only made 39.9% of his shots from the field. He is set to form a dynamic partnership with Thornton in the guard spot.

#3. Ques Glover

Ques Glover is back for his fifth season in college after missing last season due to a nagging knee injury. When healthy, Glover is an efficient scorer, with a career average of 10.3 points on 46.0% shooting, with 78.2% from the free-throw line.

He'll provide an additional offensive spark for the Buckeyes, who already have two high-scoring guards in the lineup. Jake Diebler can use the trio if he elects to play small ball and create mismatches that benefit the team.

Ohio State's predictions for the 2024-25 season

The Buckeyes maximized the offseason to retool their roster and set their sights on the Big Ten Championship. Jake Diebler has a three-headed monster on the backcourt in the form of trio Meechie Johnson, Ques Glover and Bruce Thornton, and it's just a matter of time before they make their presence felt on the hard court.

Expect the Buckeyes to win at least 22 games and contend for a ticket in the 2025 NCAA Tournament in March.

Will Ohio State make its first NCAA Tournament appearance in three years? Let us know your views in the comments section.

