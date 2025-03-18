Ohio State basketball transfer portal: Top 5 players Buckeyes can target after missing out on 2025 March Madness

Ohio State barely missed the NCAA Tournament, but that just means it's transfer portal time for coach Jake Diebler. The 17-15 Buckeyes had some talent and could return some significant players. That said, both the NBA and the transfer portal are potential issues.

Nevertheless, as top college stars begin to announce their portal status, there are plenty of possible targets that Ohio State might already consider. In fact, here are five players Ohio State would be wise to target who have already announced intentions of entering the portal.

Top 5 possible Ohio State possible portal pickups as of March 18, 2025

UNLV's Dedan Thomas could be a big portal target for Ohio State. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Pryce Sandfort, Iowa F

A 6-foot-6 forward, Sandfort had two seasons at Iowa. This season, he averaged 8.8 points per game and connected on 40% of his 3-point attempts. Sandfort was a developing player at Iowa, so he wouldn't be a Day 1 star, but could be a steady contributor with two seasons left to play of college basketball. He'd be a smart pickup for OSU.

4. Milos Ilic, Loyola F

A 6-9 Serbian recruit, Ilic can go out on the floor and shoot the perimeter shot (32.3% 3-point shooting) or work in the low post. He averaged 14.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game and has a season of eligibility left.

Big-name guys like Aaron Bradshaw and Sean Stewart didn't impress for OSU, so the Buckeyes might go under the radar in their next post hunt.

3. Obi Agbim, Wyoming G

As a freshman at Wyoming, Agbim scored 17.6 points per game and hit 43.7% of his 3-point attempts. He's even a competent passer with 3.4 assists per game. Agbim is a bit small at only 6-3, but could still be a solid wing guard in the Big Ten. His shot-making ability could be big, especially if Bruce Thornton goes to the NBA or the transfer portal.

2. Dedan Thomas, UNLV G

After two seasons at UNLV, Thomas is on the move. He's an excellent lead guard. Thomas averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 assists per game this year. He's a career 35.8% 3-point shooter. Thomas feels like the kind of player who could help Ohio State take a step forward at the offensive end. He's a creator and a scorer and OSU could use either or both aspects.

1.Owen Freeman, Iowa C

A true post scorer could be beneficial in a major way for Ohio State. Freeman averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 boards per game this year. He's also a 31.3% 3-point shooter, so he can step outside.

But Freeman does plenty of work in the low block, which, as noted above would fill a definite need in Columbus. Freeman would be an excellent portal starting place for the Buckeyes.

Share your take on players who the Buckeyes should nab from the transfer portal. Let's hear your thoughts below in our comments section!

