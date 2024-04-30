Ohio State Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: List of all Buckeyes players who've entered the transfer portal

The Ohio State Buckeyes had an up-and-down 2023-24 season. After starting the season with an underwhelming 14-11 record, the Buckeyes fired head coach Chris Holtmann midway through his seventh season. Ohio State named Jake Diebler their interim head coach and after leading the team to a 6-2 record, he had the interim tag removed from his title.

Diebler will have his hands full in his first offseason as several players have entered the transfer portal. Take a look at the full list of players who have announced that they will not be back with the program next season.

Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024 Transfer Portal

#1: Roddy Gayle Jr.

Roddy Gayle Jr. joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He started 35 of his 36 games played last season, averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field, 28.4% from three-point range and 83.2% from the free-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on April 3rd and committed to join the Michigan Wolverines on April 21st.

#2: Felix Okpara

Felix Okpara joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He started 34 of his 35 games played last season, averaging 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 58.6% from the field. He entered the transfer portal on April 21st and committed to join the Tennessee Volunteers on April 25th.

#3: Zed Key

Zed Key joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He started just two of his 36 games played as his role diminished in 2023-24. Key averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 71.0% from the free-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on April 7th and committed to join the Dayton Flyers on April 15th.

#4: Scotty Middleton

Scotty Middleton joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He started just one of his 30 games played, averaging 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field, 45.2% from three-point range and 50.0% from the free-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on April 1st and committed to join the Seton Hall Pirates on April 24th.

#5: Bowen Hardman

Bowen Hardman joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as a two-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He appeared in just 18 games, making no starts, averaging 1.8 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.1 steals per game while shooting 44.0% from the field, 42.9% from three-point range and 50.0% from the free-throw line. Hardman entered the transfer portal on March 28th.

Name Position Status Roddy Gayle Jr. Guard Committed to Michigan Wolverines Felix Okpara Center Committed to Tennessee Volunteers Zed Key Forward Committed to Dayton Flyers Scotty Middleton Guard Committed to Seton Hall Pirates Bowen Hardman Guard Undecided