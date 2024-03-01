Ohio vs Bowling Green Predictions, Odds and Picks - March 1 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Bowling Green Falcons (17-11, 8-7 MAC) will visit the Ohio Bobcats (16-12, 10-5 MAC) on Friday night. This matchup will tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET on the CBS Sports Network from the Convocation Center in Athens, OH.

Bowling Green has lost four of its last five games and enters this game off of a 66-58 loss at home against Miami, OH on Tuesday. The Ohio Bobcats have been rolling after back-to-back losses, winning three straight. They bested the MAC conference's top team, the Akron Zips, in their last matchup at home by 74-67.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green: Betting odds

Teams Spread Total Moneyline Bowling Green Falcons (17-11, 8-7 Conf) +7.5 (-105) o149.5 (-105) +270 Ohio Bobcats (16-12, 10-5 Conf) -7.5 (-115) u149.5 (-115) -340

Ohio vs. Bowling Green: Head-to-head

Bowling Green is in charge of this matchup between these two teams. They have won seven of the last ten matchups against Ohio. Ohio's most recent victory over the Falcons came a year ago, on Mar. 3, 2023, when the Bobcats blew out the Falcons 92-58.

These two teams met earlier this season on Jan. 9, which saw the Falcons emerge victorious in a close game, finishing 83-78.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green: Prediction

This is the second time these teams will meet this season, as the Ohio Bobcats will play as the hosts. Ohio has won their last two games at home, and this matchup will be their final home game of the season.

The Bobcats have been led all season by senior guard Jaylin Hunter, who is averaging a team-high in points and steals. Hunter is averaging 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists, which are all career highs in those categories. Hunter will be looking for a better performance after posting just four points, four fouls and four turnovers in 20 minutes on the floor against Bowling Green in January.

Although the Bobcats came up short in the first matchup against the Falcons, they received big performances from sophomore guard Elmore James and senior guard Shereef Mitchell. James finished with 19 points and four rebounds, with Mitchell just behind him with 17 points and four boards.

The Bowling Green Falcons will look to go 2-0 against Ohio this season when they go back on the road after a two-game homestand. The 13th-ranked player in scoring average this season, Marcus Hill, is the clear-cut leader of this Bowling Green team. Hill is averaging 21.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Senior forward Rashaun Agee and senior guard Trey Thomas have both been excellent backup options behind Hill as well. In the last matchup against Ohio, Thomas posted a game-high 20 points along with six assists.

All five starters for the Falcons posted double-figure scoring the last time these teams met in January. Another performance like that from these starters would give Bowling Green the upper hand in a matchup where they are underdogs.

With Ohio fresh off a win against the top team in the conference, they should be able to carry that momentum forward into this game against Bowling Green. However, the spread seems a bit wide for two teams that have had many close matchups over the years.

Pick: Bowling Green Falcons to cover +7.5 points

Ohio vs. Bowling Green: Where to watch

This MAC Conference matchup will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network from Ohio's home floor, the Convocation Center in Athens, OH.

