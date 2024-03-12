Oklahoma State vs Central Florida basketball injuries and predictions, March 12: Latest on Bryce Thompson, Mikey Williams and more

Oklahoma State and Central Florida will lead off the Big 12 Tournament. Here's a quick primer on where injuries stand for both squads heading into what should be a competitive game.

The 16-14 UCF Golden Knights are hanging onto a glimmer of NCAA Tournament hope. However, the 12-19 Oklahoma State Cowboys have little hope compared to UCF.

Oklahoma State vs. Central Florida Injuries

Coach Johnny Dawkins and UCF have struggled this year.

Mikey Williams, Central Florida

Williams doesn't have an injury issue but does have an availability concern. The transfer from Memphis won't be able to play until his alleged gun charges are resolved.

A four-star prospect from San Diego, California, Williams enrolled at Memphis but never played a game. He has been seen around the UCF program since his commitment, but he won't be playing until the criminal matter is resolved.

Bryce Thompson, Oklahoma State

At the end of January, Thompson, who was an impressive scorer, tore the labrum in his shoulder. His season was announced as over, and OSU lost a dependable weapon they had counted on.

In 18 games, Thompson averaged 11.6 points per game. He was second on the Cowboy team in scoring, but the senior won't return this year.

Central Florida vs. Oklahoma State Prediction

Central Florida and Oklahoma State will battle to meet No. 5 seed BYU on Wednesday. Both teams have had difficult seasons and are unlikely to reach the NCAA Tournament field. Pregame betting lines have UCF as a -4.5 point favorite, which seems reasonable.

UCF is just 3-6 in its previous nine games. The Knights have just two players who average more than 7.8 points per game. They are 14th in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 66.4 points per game in conference play. UCF also ranks bottom in total shooting (40.9%) and second-to-last in 3-point shooting (30%).

Oklahoma State lost its last five games heading into the conference tournament. Without Bryce Thompson, leading scorer Javon Small (14.9 ppg) has been overly taxed by offensive struggles.

Oklahoma State is 12th in the Big 12 in scoring in conference play, averaging just 68.3 ppg. They're 13th in overall shooting and 12th in 3-point shooting.

These teams aren't much of a threat to BYU on Wednesday. Take UCF to escape this morass of a game, but also take the under 135.5.

Pick: UCF (-4.5), under 135.5

