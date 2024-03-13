Oklahoma vs TCU basketball injury report, March 13: Latest on Rivaldo Soares, John Hugley IV and more

The Oklahoma Sooners (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) will play against the TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) in the second round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament. This game tips off at 3:00 p.m. EST on the Big 12 Now and ESPN+ from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

The Oklahoma Sooners are the No. 9 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and went just 1-3 in their final four games to close out the regular season. The TCU Horned Frogs are the No. 8 seed in this tournament and also closed out their season in disappointing fashion by going 1-3 and losing to UCF 79-77 in their regular-season finale.

The winner of this contest will face the No. 1 Houston Cougars on Thursday, March 14 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

TCU comes into this game healthy and will have all of its important players ready to go; however, Oklahoma has two significant injuries. Here's the latest on the two Sooners players on the injury report heading into this game.

Oklahoma vs. TCU basketball injuries

Rivaldo Soares, Oklahoma

Sooners senior guard Rivaldo Soares is out for this game with an apparent ankle injury. Soares made an early exit to the Sooners' regular-season finale against Texas on Saturday with this ankle injury.

According to Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser, Soares is close to returning, meaning he has a chance to play later in the tournament should the Sooners advance.

Soares is averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season after transferring from Oregon. His numbers improved after he was inserted into the starting lineup in late February. Soares previously missed just one game this season against Kansas with an ankle injury.

John Hugley IV, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners junior forward John Hugley IV will miss this game against TCU as he recovers from knee surgery to repair his meniscus. According to Sooners coach Porter Moser, Hugley IV is close to returning but will remain unavailable for this matchup.

Hugley IV has appeared in 24 games for the Sooners this season and has been out since February 10. He's averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Sooners this season after transferring from Pitt in 2023.

Both Hugley IV and Soares could potentially return later in this tournament if the Sooners advance to the next round.

Expected starters for Oklahoma vs. TCU basketball

Oklahoma Sooners expected starters

Player Position Sam Godwin Forward Jalon Moore Forward Milos Uzan Guard Javian McCollum Guard Otega Oweh Guard

TCU Horned Frogs expected starters

Player Position Emanuel Miller Forward Ernest Udeh Jr. Center Jameer Nelson Jr. Guard Avery Anderson III Guard Micah Peavy Guard

