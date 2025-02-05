"Old model for Carolina basketball just doesn't work": HC Hubert Davis announces major decision for UNC staff to get sustainability

Hubert Davis knows a thing or two about college basketball. The head coach of the UNC Tar Heels was a star shooting guard for the program in the 1990s, and he helped put the team on the map.

Davis coaches the Tar Heels these days, and he's been responsible for the program's perennial Top 25 status in an uber-competitive NCAA basketball tournament. However, it seems that Davis is tired of the old model and is ready to take a big leap to improve the sustainability of the Tar Heels.

Trending

According to The News Observer, while speaking on his "Monday Night Football" radio show, Hubert Davis said:

"The old model for Carolina basketball just does not work. It is not sustainable. It has to be built out because there are so many things in play with NIL, the transfer portal, and agents. You need a bigger staff to be able to maintain things."

He continued:

"I never would have thought when I took the job that is 100% needed was a general manager. But there is so much out there. So much is on the plate that it takes you away from the most important thing, coaching basketball."

Davis' words indicate his decision to make a significant addition to his staff. That addition would be a general manager to lead the front office, monitor scouting, and have the final word on recruiting.

Furthermore, it's not an alien concept at North Carolina, which hired Michael Lombardi to be Bill Belichick's general manager ahead of his first year at UNC.

Expand Tweet

What to expect from North Carolina moving forward?

The UNC Tar Heels look a shadow of the side that took the college basketball scene under Hubert Davis. The Tar Heels lost just eight games last season but have already lost 10 this season.

It's their consistency that's proving to be an Achilles' heel in the 2024-25 season. The Tar Heels are currently on a two-game skid and have won just one of their last five games.

Hence, you can expect North Carolina to begin the interview process to find a befitting general manager to lead the charge. Such an appointment would leave Hubert Davis to control the action's playing aspect strictly. The Tar Heels may go on a winning run to secure their spot as one of the best 25 teams in the country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback