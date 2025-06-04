Ole Miss basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

For a program with seven all-time NCAA Tournament wins, Chris Beard's first-year Sweet 16 run stands as a massive success for Ole Miss. The Rebels graduate a bunch of firepower, and did have four transfer portal losses. But Beard has been at work crafting another strong Rebel squad for 2025-26. Here's an early rundown on his upcoming squad.

Ad

Ole Miss basketball season preview for 2025-26

Returning Rebel forward Malik Dia will be an important part of Ole Miss's 2025-26 squad. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

Starting Lineup

Guard: Koren Johnson

A 6-foot-2 guard from Washington, Johnson played in just two games last year at Louisville before his season ended. In 2023-24 at UW, he averaged 11.1 points and 2.7 assists per game. The Rebels could benefit from his experience and scoring ability leading the offense in 2025-26.

Guard: AJ Storr

The 6-foot-6 guard is on his fourth school in four years. Kansas was a rough landing place last year (6.1 ppg, 38% shooting), but in 2023-24, Storr was a star at Wisconsin. He averaged 16.8 points per game then and looked poised to be a top collegiate guard. Beard is counting on finding that sophomore version of Storr, and if he does, he'll be a major threat for the Rebels.

Ad

Forward: Niko Bundalo

A high-four star recruit who opted out of a commitment to Washington, Bundalo might be too good to keep on the bench. The 6-foot-10 forward comes advertised as a versatile player who can score inside or outside. His high motor is another point of emphasis, and if Beard can harnass his burgeoning talent, Bundalo could be a player to watch.

Forward: Malik Dia

The only returnee who topped two points per game a year ago, Dia is a mainstay for the Rebels. A transfer from Belmont and Vanderbilt, Dia averaged 10.8 points and 5.7 boards per game for the Rebels last season. He shot 35% from 3-point range, so he can play out on the floor or battle in the post. Dia's season of Ole Miss experience will be valuable in 2025-26.

Ad

Center: James Scott

A starter last season at Louisville, the 6-foot-11 Scott was a big portal grab. He averaged 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game at Louisville last season. He is a career 44% foul shooter, so he might not see all the minutes late in close games, but Scott is the kind of burly defender and rebounder who should make a nice home in the SEC.

Rotation Players

LSU transfer Corey Chest will get some inside minutes. Likewise for Butler transfer Augusto Cassia, although he's more of a versatile forward. Freshmen Tylis Jordan and Patton Pinkins are four-star recruits who can contribute as the season goes on. International guard Ilias Kamardine and Kentucky transfer Travis Perry figure to see some opportunities in the backcourt.

Ad

Impact Players

Keeping Dia was a big deal, but getting Storr back to form could potentially be a bigger one. Ole Miss needs scoring punch and while the Rebels grabbed a bunch of players with potential, Storr is the one with a high-conference history of getting buckets. That could be pivotal for the Rebels.

What do you think about Ole Miss's upcoming team? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here