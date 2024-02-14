Ole Miss vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 13 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

A pair of middle of the pack SEC teams look to get a big win as Ole Miss travels to Kentucky on Tuesday.

Ole Miss (18-5, 5-5 in SEC) looks to rebound from a two-game losing streak. The Rebels are on the fringes of the NCAA Tournament field. No. 22 Kentucky (16-7, 6-4) has lost four of its last six games and is in danger of falling out of the top-25.

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard is having an excellent first season. The Rebels are 11th in the nation in 3-point percentage, draining 38.7% of their tries. The Rebels are outrebounded by 3.0 boards per game but commit just 10.2 turnovers per game. Ole Miss is lead by three guards– seniors Matthew Murrell (16.8 ppg) and Allen Flanigan (15.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and junior Jaylen Murray (14.3 ppg).

Meanwhile, Kentucky fans are becoming restless at a struggling defensive squad that's just 2-4 in the last six games. John Calipari hasn't reached the NCAA Sweet 16 since 2019.

This season, UK is last in the SEC in scoring defense, allowing 84.2 ppg in league play. Kentucky is third in the NCAA in scoring (89.5 ppg) and is led by senior Antonio Reeves (19.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and a great freshman class.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: Betting odds

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard will look for the Rebels' first win in Lexington in the 21st century.

Kentucky is an 8.5 point home favorite, with the moneyline paying at -400 for the Wildcats and +320 on the Rebels. The over/under is 161.5.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: Head-to-Head

Kentucky has a massive 110-14 lead in the series. Ole Miss's last win in Lexington came in 1998.

Kentucky has won the last 13 games in a row at home. It won the last two matchups, including last season's 75-66 win at Ole Miss, with Reeves registering 27 points and making 6-of-7 3-point attempts.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: Where to Watch

Ole Miss/Kentucky will be broadcast on ESPN, with Karl Ravech, Jay Bilas and Marty Smith handling the call. Streaming options include some FUBO and Sling subscribers. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 pm EST/ 6 pm PST.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: Key Injuries

Kentucky

Senior forward Tre Mitchell is questionable with a back injury. Mitchell (12.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg) has missed the last two games. Guard DJ Wagner had been sidelined but returned against Gonzaga but may be somewhat limited.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: Best picks and prediction

Neither team is playing particularly well. If Kentucky can get Mitchell back, it will be the first time all season that the entire roster would be available.

UK's massive historical edge in the series won't mean much to Beard and Ole Miss. The Rebels aren't constructed to take advantage of UK's rebounding issues, and for that reason, the pick is the Wildcats to win, with Ole Miss covering the spread.

Pick: Kentucky (-400) to win but not cover

Can Kentucky get going again? Will the Rebels pull an upset? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.