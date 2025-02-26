Ole Miss vs No. 1 Auburn: Preview, prediction and odds (February 26th, 2025)

Two Southeastern Conference teams, the No. 1 Auburn Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels, will face each other on Wednesday.

Ad

The Rebels' conference play has been solid as they try to end the regular season on a high note. Ole Miss (19-8, 8-6) beat the Vanderbilt Commodores in their last matchup. Meanwhile, the Tigers (25-2, 13-1 SEC) are on a four-game winning streak, coming off victories against the Arkansas Razorbacks and Georgia Bulldogs last week.

Ole Miss vs Auburn: Preview, prediction and odds

The Neville Arena in Alabama will host the showdown between the Rebels and Tigers. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

Trending

Ole Miss vs Auburn: Game preview

The Rebels average 77.6 points per game on 44.4% shooting (35% from beyond the arc), beating opponents by a solid margin of 8.4 ppg.

Sean Pedulla will cause frustration for the Tigers' defense. He averages 14.8 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game and is shooting 43.4% from the field. Other players who could help the Rebels in this matchup are Matthew Murrell (11 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.1 apg), Jaylen Murray (10.9 ppg, 3.7 apg, 2.3 rpg) and Jaemyn Brakefield (10.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.9 apg).

Ad

Auburn is averaging 84.3 ppg on 48% shooting (36.2% from 3-point range) as it takes down opponents by 16.2 ppg. Ole Miss' top defensive task would be keeping Johni Broome in check. He leads the Tigers with 18.6 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 3.4 apg and 2.6 bpg on 50.7% shooting.

Two other players who can help Auburn are Chad Baker-Mazara and Tahaad Pettiford. Baker-Mazara averages 12.4 ppg and 3.4 rpg. Meanwhile, Pettiford averages 11 ppg, 2.7 apg and 1.9 rpg.

Ole Miss vs Auburn: Prediction

This matchup will be tough for Ole Miss, given the two-way talent the Tigers possess. The Rebels will be constantly keeping track of Johni Broome whenever he's on the court, trying to stop him from getting shots inside the paint and boxing him out for rebounds. If they are unable to reduce his production, the Tigers would be on pace to get the win.

Ad

Ole Miss vs Auburn: Odds

Moneyline: Ole Miss (+680) vs. Auburn (-1100)

Spread: Ole Miss (+13.5) vs. Auburn (-13.5)

Total (O/U): Ole Miss (o153.5 -110) vs. Auburn (u153.5 -110)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here