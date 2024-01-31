Olivia Dunne shows off a special $2850 Louis Vuitton bag as a gift - “she’s so cutesie”

LSU's Olivia Dunne got a gift from the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. The 21-year-old gymnast showed off the stunning pink designer bag on Instagram, which is valued at $2850.

"thank you for the gift she's so cutsie"

Livvy Dunne and basketball standouts Angel Reese (The Bayou Barbie), Flau'jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith have become the face of women's sports in Baton Rogue and the SEC in general. Dunne, in particular, is a social media darling with her being the top-ranked female collegiate athlete in On3's NIL deals rankings.

Olivia Dunne's NIL deals: $3.5 million

Olivia Dunne has 12.4 million followers across her social media channels. Her highest number of followers is on her TikTok, where she has 7.5 million fans, followed by her Instagram with 4.8 million. Her NIL deals are valued at $3.5 million, with her working with renowned brands like ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Motorola, American Eagle, Forever 21 and many more.

In January of 2023, in a bid to get a bigger female audience for that year's edition of the national championship game between TCU and Georgia, ESPN partnered with Livvy Dunne for the following commercial:

She's also well known for her collaborations with fashion brands like Forever 21, with whom she partnered in 2023 for the following Barbie-inspired ad amid the craze for the Margot Robbie film.

Dunne's market appeal doesn't limit itself to clothing items or college athletics, with her also partnering with Motorola to promote the new Moto Razr+.

Women are among the biggest economic winners of the NIL revolution... but are they really?

The NIL deals revolution has been a huge equalizer, allowing student-athletes to finally get some revenue from the huge business that is college athletics. Women, however, are among the biggest winners of this revolution. While for many male athletes, college is just a prelude to a much bigger stage in professional sports, for women athletes, college sports might be the biggest stage they get to play on.

Livvy Dunne is not only the top female NIL earner, but she's also the third overall student athlete in the rankings. She's joined by two other LSU Lady Tigers, Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson, in the top 20. The NIL deals provide more value than what many women athletes could expect to earn in their professional sports.

However, as the NIL market matures, old trends emerge. In October 2022, CNBC reported that six women were among the top 10 NIL earners at the time. That number is down to one at the moment: Olivia Dunne. In May 2023, Oregon State's Deputy Athletic Director Kimya Massey told Forbes:

“Honestly, it really hasn't impacted many sports the way the media and people outside of athletics portray it. Many of the student-athletes simply don't have the time or the interest and choose to live their busy lives the way they always have.”

Jade Carey, the top female earner at Oregon State, won Olympic gold in the Tokyo Summer Games, and her revenue only comes to $191K. LSU's Hailey Van Lith is ranked 6th among women's college basketball earners, but her $563K in NIL deals only put her 99th overall.