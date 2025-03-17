Olivia Miles transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Notre Dame guard if she leaves the program ft. UConn

Notre Dame star Olivia Miles is yet to announce her plans for next year. The senior guard has one season of college elibility remaining, but could also enter the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The senior guard leads the Fighting Irish in average assists with 5.8. Her 16.2 points per game are second on the squad behind ACC Player of the Year Hannah Hidalgo. Miles adds 5.9 rebounds and shoots 49.6% from the field.

Miles has been essential to Notre Dame's success and her team just received a three seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. if Miles decides to take her talents elsewhere next season, where might she end up? Let's take a look at women's college basketball and find some programs where the star guard might fit in.

Top 5 landing spots for Olivia Miles

#1 UConn Huskies

Next season, UConn will be without its current star guard Paige Bueckers. Bueckers has become the face of the Huskies in recent years and is expected to be the top overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

UConn, who has a two seed in March Madness this year, will need to find a successful replacement for Bueckers to continue being a top contender.

Although Bueckers averages more points per game than Miles, the latter outperforms her in assists and rebounds.

Miles also shoots 40.9% from beyond the arch, a slight increase from Bueckers' 40.6%. The Notre Dame star could serve as a solid addition to the Huskies in Bueckers' absence next season.

#2 N.C. State Wolfpack

If Miles wanted to remain in the ACC, she could be a perfect addition to the N.C. State squad. The Wolfpack, who is a two seed for the NCAA Tournament this season, is a guard-heavy team.

All five of N.C. State's top scorers are guards, and three of them will be out of eligibility following this season. The team will need to look for replacements for Madison Hayes, Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers, who have come to define the successful team.

The Wolfpack is the top seed in the ACC Tournament, but ultimately fell to Duke, who defeated Notre Dame in the tournament finale. To continue thriving in the conference next season, N.C. State will need new guards and Miles could be the answer.

#3 TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs will bid farewell to Haley Van Lith at the end of this season. The star guard leads TCU in points, assists and steals and has helped guide the team to a two seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Losing Van Lith and fellow senior guard Madison Conner will create a lack of veteran guards on the Horned Frogs squad. Miles has proven herself capable of serving as a leader on a successful team and would likely be a welcome addition to TCU.

#4 Texas Longhorns

Texas, who received a top seed for March Madness, could possibly use Miles' help next season. The Longhorns' star guard is Rori Harmon, a senior who was granted an extra year of eligibility due to an ACL tear. Harmon is eligible to return next season, but it's unclear if she will do so.

Harmon leads Texas in both assists, with 5.9, and steals, with 2.2. Losing her would be a blow to the Longhorns, who could use Miles to fill the open spot. Miles outscores and outrebounds Harmon, but Harmon's future plans are yet to be decided, leaving uncertainty as to whether Texas would need Miles.

#5 Oregon Ducks

Oregon will lose three of its top four scorers at the end of the season, including senior guard Deja Kelly.

Kelly leads the Ducks in points and assists and has guided them to a 14 seed in March Madness.

Miles would be a huge pickup for Oregon. She outperforms Kelly in every stat category and could provide the team with leadership and experience after the Ducks lose many seniors at the end of this season.

However, it isn't very likely that Miles will go to a program that usually performs worse than her own, which is why Oregon is in the bottom spot on this list.

