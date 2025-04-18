Oluchi Okananwa transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Duke star ft. Maryland

Duke sophomore star Oluchi Okananwa decided to enter the transfer portal and many college hoops powers are intrigued. Okananwa has never started a game at Duke, but has been a constant standout in her two seasons. He was the sixth woman of the year in the ACC and a freshman and made All-ACC Tournament in 2025.

Okananwa averages 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Despite never starting, she does average 22 minutes per game. The 5-foot-10 standout from Boston has been a pivotal part of Duke's program, but now that she's on the move, plenty are watching. Here are five potential portal destinations for Okananwa

Top 5 portal destinations for Oluchi Okananwa

Brenda Frese and Maryland have reportedly hosted Oluchi Okananwa on a visit. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. UConn

Okananwa hails from Boston and women's hoops in the northeast recognizes one true power. Sure, Geno Auriemma and UConn put together megarosters each fall. Yes, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong are among a cast of stars coming back. But if Okananwa isn't too choosy about the exact nature of her role, she could plausibly be part of a college basketball dynasty in Storrs.

4. LSU

On the other hand, LSU has been promising, but has lacked consistency at the guard position. Flau'jae Johnson has decided to return and so has Mikaylah Williams. But another capable scorer, defender and ballhandler wouldn't exactly be a problem for Kim Mulkey's crew. Again, would Okananwa want to accept a potentially lesser role? Time will tell.

3. South Carolina

Even with Ta'Niya Latson coming aboard, South Carolina can use some veteran help at guard, especially with MiLaysia Fulwiley's decision to transfer. The Gamecocks lost a lot of experience in the backcourt and given the outcome of the NCAA title game, Dawn Staley might look to beef up her production from the guard spots and Okananwa would fit wih that directive.

2. NC State

Off a Sweet 16 season, NC State will have to contend with the loss of WNBA Draft picks Saniya Rivers and Aziaha James. The Wolfpack have been rumored to be in contact with Okananwa. She and Zoe Brooks could be a backcourt to watch over the next two seasons. It would be a short move for Okananwa, and one that could help her develop her game to another level.

1. Maryland

Okananwa has reportedly visited Maryland and the Terps could make sense. Maryland made the Sweet 16 last year and has to replace WNBA Draft pick Shyanne Sellers at guard. Much like the possible NC State move, it would represent Okananwa being able to take a bigger role at a stil-competitive program. Maryland could be a good fit.

