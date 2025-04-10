"On her side quests again": Fans hyped as UConn star Paige Bueckers gets ready to appear on $70-million worth Jimmy Fallon's show

College basketball fans were hyped with the guesting of UConn star Paige Bueckers on Wednesday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Bueckers' appearance on the show hosted by the American comedian, whose net worth is pegged at $70 million (per Celebrity NetWorth), takes place three days after she led the Huskies to their 12th national title, dethroning defending champion South Carolina by 23 points.
The show posted a reel on Instagram showing Bueckers backstage with her makeup and street clothes on before changing into her full Huskies uniform.
One fan was happy with Paige Bueckers' recent achievement, believing it also fulfilled one of the UConn star's side quests as a young player.
"Paige on her side quests again."
Many fans were excited to see the Huskies star guest on the talk show, with users expressing their excitement to see her back on television after the national championship.
Other fans also expressed their happiness.
As of this posting, the social media post has garnered more than 43,800 likes. This is Paige Bueckers' latest guesting appearance following UConn's national championship win.
ESPN analyst says Paige Bueckers a great pick for the Dallas Wings
ESPN analyst and former Tennessee star Andraya Carter believes UConn superstar Paige Bueckers could be a great pick for the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft. The Wings are set to pick first in the annual draft on Monday and Carter pointed out Bueckers' capabilities once she steps into the WNBA court in May.
“This is the next level of scoring, and that is the three-point shot," Carter said in the April 8 episode of "Baller Breakdowns" with former WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogumwike. "The space Paige Bueckers creates with that step back — is something she’s going to need at the next level against WNBA defenders. And then here, the mid-range, the third level."
Paige Bueckers played four seasons for the Huskies and played 123 games. She averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game. She shot 53.1%, including 42.3% from the 3-point line, and 85.0% from free throws.
Carter and Ogumwike are in unison that she is almost a guaranteed No. 1 pick and both believe she will take over at the next level.
