Oregon vs. USC Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 1 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Oregon Ducks will visit the USC Trojans on Thursday, February 1, in a conference matchup that marks the 10th game in the final season of Pac-12 play for both teams.

The 14-6 Ducks are coming off of a loss to the then-No. 9-ranked Arizona Wildcats. Meanwhile, the 8-12 Trojans enter the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Oregon vs. USC game details

Matchup: Oregon Ducks at USC Trojans

Date and Time: Thursday, February 1, 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Oregon vs. USC betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Oregon Ducks -1.5(-110) Over 149.5(-108) -125 USC Trojans +1.5(-110) Under 149.5(-112) +104

Oregon vs. USC key stats

The Oregon Ducks have averaged 78.2 points per game through their first 20 games. They rank 79th out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and 88th in offensive rating. The Ducks have allowed 72.9 ppg, ranking 226th in scoring defense and 212th in defensive rating.

Oregon is led by Dana Altman, who is in his 14th season leading the program. The team is 335-146 during his tenure. Altman spent the previous 16 seasons leading the Creighton Bluejays to a 327-176 record. Prior to that, he led the Kansas State Wildcats for four seasons, compiling a 68-54 record, preceded by one season leading the Marshall Thundering Herd to a 15-13 record.

The USC Trojans, meanwhile, have averaged 74.5 ppg, ranking 179th in the nation in scoring offense and 223rd in offensive rating. The Trojans have allowed 74.7 ppg, ranking 259th in scoring defense and 244th in defensive rating.

USC is led by coach Andy Enfield, who is in his 11th year leading the program. He has led the Trojans to a 213-141 record. Enfield previously spent two seasons leading the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles to a 41-28 record.

Oregon vs. USC betting prediction

The Oregon Ducks have had a balanced offensive attack, with five players averaging at least 10.0 points per game and five more averaging at least 7.2 points per game. Their defense has been key, however, as the Ducks are 2-6 when their opponent scores at least 80 points and 12-0 when they hold opponents under 80 points.

The Ducks are tied with the No. 11-ranked Arizona Wildcats for first place in Pac-12 play.

Meanwhile, the USC Trojans are last in conference play as they enter the matchup and have lost their past five games by an average of 12.6 points per game. They have averaged just 61.2 ppg during that stretch.

Look for their losing streak to continue as they lose by at least two points against one of the toughest teams in the Pac-12.

Pick: Oregon Ducks -1.5 (-110)