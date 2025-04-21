"Our girly pop is iced out": Fans go wild as UConn star KK Arnold shows off her new chain after earning "top dawg" honor

UConn Huskies guard KK Arnold enjoyed a phenomenal sophomore season of college basketball. On April 6, the Huskies won this year's national championship. They defeated the defending national champions South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 in the 2025 March Madness winner-take-all fixture.

Arnold was then invited to global sportswear company Under Armour's "Dawgs Class of 2025" camp, hosts some of the best names in women's college hoops. On Sunday, she was announced as the "top dawg" for the whole event and was given a one-of-a-kind chain by WNBA star Kelsey Plum.

"DJ play "Who Let the Dogs Out" — @kamoreaarnold is this year’s TOP DAWG 🐶," the post was captioned.

College basketball fans and spectators then went wild in unison as they discussed Arnold deserves the "top dawg" honor along with her chain.

"Yup, our girly pop is iced out," one fan asserted with a tongue-out emoji.

"Y'all, are we even surprised? We already knew she was THAT DAWGGGG," another fan exclaimed with fire and heart emojis.

"THATS MY GIRLY POPPPPP," another user claimed.

"I've been saying KK one of them ones!!!," a fan pointed out with a fire emoji.

Other users, especially the UConn faithful, were just proud of Arnold in the comment section as she continues to thrive in her young budding career.

"Awww! KK always brings the positvity! Congrats!!," one fan commented.

"Ok so boom, I'm not surprised. Congrats to everybody," another fan shared.

"KK is literally the best person to be around, her energy is everything," a fan said.

On the year, Arnold averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest as a second-year player for the Geno Auriemma-coached Huskies.

Kelsey Plum opens up on KK Arnold's impact

Kelsey Plum announced KK Arnold as the top dawg in a heartfelt speech. The 30-year-old then detailed how it was a no-brainer that Arnold's impact was felt throughout the camp from beginning to end.

"This person, from start to finish, was unbelievable like, not just basketball but like attitude, energy, and like the way that she was the entire time, like if we asked, it was unanimous, consensus. The way that she handled herself and made an impact from start to finish. Congratulations, KK Arnold," Plum explained.

Plum is preparing for her eighth season in the WNBA later this year with the Los Angeles Sparks. Meanwhile, Arnold will look to churn out a national title repeat next campaign with the UConn Huskies.

