“Overrated”; “Taking Ace over Flagg”: College hoops fans pick sides between Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey

College basketball fans are torn between sensational freshmen Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey about who deserves to be picked No. 1 in the 2025 NBA draft.

Forbes NBA reporter Evan Sidery added fuel to the fire by posting on X/Twitter his observations on Bailey – who scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting including 2-of-4 from the 3-point line – in Rutgers' 74-63 win over Merrimack on Wednesday.

Sidery posted highlights of the No. 2 recruit's shooting display against Merrimack and pointed out that the 6-foot-10 guard/forward could give Flagg a run for his money in next year's draft.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans, however, had varying reactions to Sidery's observations, with one enthusiast describing Bailey as overrated.

"Imo overrated very good shooter with automatic moves and a good frame, but systematically avoids contact and cannot create space against tier 3 ncaa defenses," one fan posted.

Some fans pointed out the level of competition Bailey and Flagg faced recently.

"Doing it against Merrimack isn’t the same as doing it against Kentucky. So this is an intellectual talking point until Bailey plays like Flagg against a similar level of competition," another fan wrote.

"You're showing highlights from a game against.....Merrimack. Also Flagg is an elite defender and Bailey can't play D," one fan added.

"Offensively, I agree. Defensively Bailey isn’t on the same planet as Flagg. Cumulatively, they aren’t close," a fan wrote.

"I'm taking Ace over Flagg," one fan said.

"Ace Bailey definitely had the higher ceiling," another fan posted.

"Bailey will be a better pro," one fan wrote.

"I agree. Cooper Flagg is awesome and steadily improving. Ace has Kevin Durant upside because of his superior shooting ability. If he continues to show toughness and leadership, I’d draft him #1," a fan added.

Ace Bailey and Cooper Flagg are off to good starts in 2024-25 college basketball season

Ace Bailey and Cooper Flagg are off to impressive starts in their first few games in the 2024-25 college basketball season.

The 6-foot-9 Flagg has played four games with Duke and has averaged 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. He has shot 44.2% from the field and 78.9% from the free-throw line.

On the other hand, Bailey has had two appearances with Rutgers and has tallied averages of 20.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 1.0 spg and 1.0 bpg. The 6-foot-10 player has shot 56.0% and 75.0% from the stripe.

The No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit Kennesaw State on Sunday at Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia while the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils face No. 17 Arizona on Friday at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Who do you think is the better choice for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Cooper Flagg or Ace Bailey? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here