Owen Freeman transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Iowa forward ft. Michigan

While the college basketball season hasn't ended, the portal season is eternally ongoing with Owen Freeman jumping in. The Iowa big man has already announced his plans to move on from Iowa.

Ad

Freeman played two seasons in Iowa, becoming a starter in his freshman season. Freeman averaged 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 2023-24. This year, Freeman upped his production to 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Freeman ended his season in late January after surgery to repair a finger injury.

Now that Freeman is moving on, here are five potential portal landing spots for Freeman.

Top 5 portal landing spots for Owen Freeman

Michigan and coach Dusty May are one big suitor for Freeman in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Gonzaga

Ad

Trending

Mark Few's team has been down a bit this season, but it remains one of the top programs in college hoops. Meanwhile, Gonzaga's big man Graham Ike is a senior. So are six of the top seven Gonzaga scorers. Freeman would fill a serious vacancy for the Zags and could be the main man on the Bulldog squad.

4. Arkansas

John Calipari's Arkansas will have a vacancy for a frontcourt scorer. Jonas Aidoo is a senior, Adou Thiero is likely NBA-bound, and Freeman could fit well with 7-foot-2 Zvonimir Ivisic.

Ad

Calipari tends to construct guard heavy teams, but NBA frontcourt guys like Julius Randle and Karl Anthony-Towns can attest to Calipari's frontcourt player development chops.

3. Creighton

The Blue Jays are one of the best teams in the Big East. Seniors Ryan Kalkbrenner and Jamiya Neal were frontcourt standouts who combined for 31 points per game this season.

With those two gone, Freeman could fill that void from day one. While Creighton isn't the biggest name, it's an excellent program that could benefit Freeman.

Ad

2. Wisconsin

The Badgers finished second during Freeman's first recruiting cycle. In fact, Freeman made only two formal visits. Iowa and Wisconsin both received visits, so the Badgers may wind up with Freeman. Center Steven Crowl is a senior, and Freeman might combine with Nolan Winter to provide Greg Gard with a potent one-two inside punch next season.

1. Michigan

The Wolverines are one of the first teams to be publicly linked with Freeman. Vladislav Goldin is a senior, so the possibility of a Freeman/Daniel Wolf duo seems pretty significant.

Ad

Meanwhile, Freeman has proven himself as a Big Ten talent and would help the Wolverines become arguably the Big Ten's preseason favorite. Don't be shocked if Michigan becomes Freeman's pick.

What do you think about Owen Freeman's potential transfer portal spots? Share your pick for the Iowa big man's landing spot below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here