"Owns those bums": UConn guard Cam Spencer's ultimate showdown elates college hoops fans as Huskies win 74-67

College basketball fans were elated over Cam Spencer's shooting spree as he helped No. 2 UConn Huskies secure an all-important win over No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles in a Big East Conference matchup on Tuesday night.

Spencer put up a shooting clinic, scoring 17 points, including five 3-pointers to pave way for Huskies to prevail by a scoreline of 74-67. In the first meeting on Feb. 17, he scored 14 points, on 5-of-10 shooting, and knocked down two 3-pointers, which UConn won, 81-53. He also had six rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

His performance drew reactions from fans, who were in awe by the guard's marksmanship from outside the perimeter.

Expand Tweet

Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also poked fun of Spencer's technical foul right after he made his fifth 3-pointer. He was T'd up for saying choice words toward the Marquette bench on his way back to defend down court.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cam Spencer stats against Marquette

Spencer had a great night from the field for the Huskies. Aside from the offense, he also had eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 31 minutes of action.

DATE OPP RESULT MIN FG FG% 3PT 3PT% FT FT% REB AST BLK STL PF TO PTS Wed 3/6 MAR W 74-67 31 6-10 60 5-7 71.4 0-0 0 8 6 0 3 4 0 17

He teamed up with Alex Karaban, who finished with 23 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block, to give UConn its 27th win in 30 games this season.

The Huskies (17-2) extended their Big East lead to four games ahead of Creighton (22-8, 13-6 in Big East). Marquette dropped to 22-8 (13-6 in Big East).

UConn will play Providence (19-11, 10-9 in Big East) in its last game of the season on Saturday.

Also read: When did UConn win March Madness? History of team in NCAA Basketball tournament explored