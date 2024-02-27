Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Can Arizona sustain its top spot?

The Pac-12 Conference men's basketball has a few good teams and some underperforming.

With only a handful of games remaining in the regular season, let's take a closer look at the power rankings for the Conference of Champions and what we should expect for the NCAA Tournament.

Pac-12 basketball power rankings

Not in the Tournament without a conference tournament championship

12. Oregon State Beavers (12-16, 4-13)

This Week: Wednesday at Oregon

Tournament Chances: 0%, 0/107

To know: Oregon State has been struggling and does not have much of a realistic chance at doing too well. They have been poor in the conference, so don't get too high of expectations.

11. Stanford Cardinal (12-15, 7-10)

This Week: Thursday at Utah

Tournament Chances: 1%, 0/107

To know: Stanford has been doing decently statistically, but losing six of their previous seven games is not going to get it done. It's struggling in the conference, which will not get it into the tournament unless it goes on a Cinderella run.

10. USC Trojans (11-16, 5-11)

This Week: Thursday at Washington State

Tournament Chances: 1%, 0/107

To know: Injuries derailed the season for the Trojans, and they need a massive performance in the postseason tournament to get into the dance. They have an outstanding roster and should be tough to go against, as they are getting healthy and beginning to turn the corner.

9. Washington Huskies (15-13, 7-10)

This Week: Thursday vs UCLA, Saturday vs USC

Tournament Chances: 3%, 0/107

To know: The Washington Huskies are doing a decent job this season, but there are too many obstacles in their way to have a legitimate chance at an at-large bid. The team has to improve on the defensive side of the floor if they want to compete in the conference tournament.

8. California Golden Bears (13-15, 9-8)

This Week: Wednesday at Colorado, Saturday at Utah

Tournament Chances: 0%, 0/107

To know: The California Golden Bears are likely not making the NCAA Tournament without winning the remainder of their games, which is highly unlikely. Giving up 75.8 points per game makes it tough, and they do not have a defense that's going to force missed shots.

7. Arizona State Sun Devils (14-14, 8-9)

This Week: Wednesday vs Arizona

Tournament Chances: 0%, 0/107

To know: The Sun Devils do not seem to be entering March Madness without an automatic bid.

They are not doing to well with a negative point differential and sitting at .500 with a tough remaining schedule. Guard Frankie Collins has been doing a bit of everything, but that's not enough right now.

6. Utah Utes (16-11, 7-9)

This Week: Thursday vs Stanford, Saturday vs California

Tournament Chances: 61.5%, 26/107

To know: Utah has been an excellent offensive team, led by center Branden Carlson, but it needs to continue improving and racking up wins. Losing five of six games in the conference makes it difficult to believe in it when the conference title comes into play, but Utah has talent and size to potentially make a run.

Work to do

5. UCLA Bruins (14-13, 9-7)

This Week: Thursday at Washington, Saturday at Washington State

Tournament Chances: 1%, 0/107

To know: UCLA looks like without a deep run in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament that they will be on the outside looking in.

The team has been terrible offensively, leaving it vulnerable. With a tough remaining schedule, it may need to win the conference tournament to make it into the field of 68.

4. Colorado Buffaloes (18-9, 9-7)

This Week: Wednesday vs California

Tournament Chances: 40%, 25/107

To know: The Colorado Buffaloes have been an offensive force with 80.6 points per game and 16.0 assists as a team, both inside the top 50.

They have some notable wins, but losing four of five recently puts them in a tough position. If they can end the year strong, though, the Buffs could make the NCAA Tournament.

3. Oregon Ducks (18-9, 10-6)

This Week: Wednesday vs Oregon State, Saturday at Arizona

Tournament Chances: 21%, 1/107

To know: The Ducks need to have a strong showing if they want to develop into a March Madness team as they are on the outside looking in.

They have been a decent offensive team but are slowing down as the regular season winds down. Oregon needs a strong showing in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament if they want to go dancing.

2. Washington State Cougars (21-7, 12-5)

This Week: Thursday vs USC, Saturday vs UCLA

Tournament Chances: 97%, 107/107

To know: The Washington State Cougars are in a great spot as they should dominate. They have been doing extremely well. They have two lesser opponents and should be able to continue ascending and get to 24 wins before the end of the regular season.

1. Arizona Wildcats (21-6, 12-4)

This Week: Tuesday at Arizona State, Saturday vs Oregon

Tournament Chances: 100%, 107/107

To Know: Arizona is just competing to be a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament and finishing an outstanding regular season. It needs to continue winning games if it wants to lock up the top seed in the conference.

Arizona needs some help, as it's 0-2 against the Washington State Cougars. If the Wildcats win out, they should lock up a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.