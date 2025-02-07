“Paige Bueckers doesn’t seize it”: NCAA analyst gives harsh reality check for UConn star after loss vs Tennessee

Paige Bueckers and the No. 5 UConn Huskies suffered a shocking 80-76 loss to the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers. The Volunteers' win was a total team effort, as four of their five starters scored in double figures.

Following the game, NCAA basketball analyst Robin Lundberg weighed in on the reality check for Bueckers.

"So, there's some blame on Geno, as you can say, as times have passed him by," Lundberg said (2:40 mark). "Whatever people say. But I'm also watching with my own eyes, and I see Paige (Bueckers) doesn't seize it. Doesn't say alright, I'm making this happen right now".

Lundberg’s observations hold some weight, as Bueckers scored 14 points on 5-for-16 (31.3%) shooting in the loss. She played the second-most minutes of any UConn player but couldn't guide her team to victory against the No. 19 Volunteers.

Even UConn coach Geno Auriemma admitted that Bueckers' performance under defensive pressure has been a challenge.

"It’s a real kind of conundrum,” Auriemma said. “Paige wants the ball in her hands all the time, then when they trap her, she doesn’t want the ball in her hands. So, we try to get her moving without the ball, and it’s so-so."

"We’ve got to come to some sort of definitive thing here,” Auriemma said. “How we’re gonna handle it. But right now, it’s not the winning edge for sure."

Will Paige Bueckers be the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft?

Paige Bueckers is widely considered the best college prospect eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft. The UConn superstar has thrived throughout her collegiate career and is viewed as a virtual lock for the No. 1 pick.

According to Bleacher Report, Bueckers is projected to be the new point guard for the Dallas Wings, holders of the No. 1 pick, by the time the draft rolls around, despite retaining one year of collegiate eligibility after this season.

Paige Bueckers is known for her scoring, shooting and playmaking. Over her three-plus-year career, she has dominated the college basketball landscape and remains the focal point of UConn’s offense under Auriemma.

Paige Bueckers is widely regarded as the most complete point guard in college basketball and is a key piece of a dominant Huskies team. If she declares for the draft, she is expected to be the first pick.

