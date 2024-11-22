Paige Bueckers reacts to Napheesa Collier’s IG dump from Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey’s special night

UConn star Paige Bueckers reacted to the photos posted on social media by Minnesota Lynx forward and former Huskies player Napheesa Collier.

Collier, who was present during the No. 2 seed UConn's big win over Fairleigh Dickinson that moved 11-time national champion coach Geno Auriemma to the top of the all-time wins list at 1,217, posted photos on Instagram.

More than 60 former Huskies players were present to celebrate Auriemma and Chris Dailey, who worked for the team's coach and assistant coach since 1985. Bueckers posted three blue hearts as a reaction to Collier's post, showing her love for the batches of UConn alumni who took part in the occasion.

Napheesa Collier's post on Instagram with Paige Bueckers' reaction (Image Source: @napheesa24/Instagram)

Bueckers and Collier also posed together for a picture along with some former UConn players present during the game.

Paige Bueckers focused on UConn's 2025 national title bid

According to ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou, Paige Bueckers didn't watch the draft lottery and she had been focusing on training to help the No. 2 seed UConn win all the games scheduled for the 2024-25 women's college basketball season.

Bueckers is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, which is set to take place on April 14. Dallas Wings won the top pick in the annual event.

Last year, the Indiana Fever selected Iowa guard Caitlin Clark as the No. 1 pick and she helped the team make the playoffs this past season.

The Wings finished fifth in the Western Conference and 11th overall in the WNBA 2024 regular season with a 9-31 record. Bueckers is expected to make an immediate impact on the team when she gets drafted.

Paige Bueckers, who opted to forgo her WNBA draft enlistment to stay for another year in college, has played well in UConn's first four games.

In 28.5 minutes of action, she has averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 steals. She has shot 60.4% from the field, including 42.1% from the 3-point area.

Bueckers and UConn are set to fly to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Women's Championship. The Huskies will meet Oregon State in the semifinals on Monday at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau.

