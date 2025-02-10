Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight - How did the UConn star fare vs Providence? (Feb. 9)

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers delivered her 12th 20-point game of the 2024-2025 season during her team's 77-40 blowout of the Providence Friars. On Sunday, the No. 5-ranked team in the nation notched their 13th win of conference play and 22nd overall, largely due to their fourth-year star's remarkable outing.

In 27 minutes of action, Bueckers dropped 20 markers on 6-of-12 shooting, going a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe, two rebounds, five assists and four steals. With a 50% field goal percentage, the Hopkins, Minnesota native remains an efficient force for the Huskies.

Despite missing her first few shot attempts, Bueckers would find the bottom of the net on her freebies at the 5:45 mark of the first quarter. For the rest of the period, she didn't score much but her facilitating and defense would help UConn uncork an early 14-point edge to end the first frame of play, 23-9.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Bueckers would pad on more markers through freebies again to start the second period. The senior then made back-to-back baskets to extend her team's lead to 18, 29-11. Providing production on both offense and defense, her efforts helped the Geno Auriemma-coached squad to a 24-point advantage, 40-16, to close the first half.

Opening the third frame, Bueckers immediately hit on a jumper at the 8:49 mark. She quickly followed it up with consecutive three-balls that pushed the Huskies' edge to an astounding 38 points, 61-23. Doing this while garnering steals, she aided her team's wide 69-32 lead heading into the final period of play.

Expand Tweet

With the conference fixture seemingly out of reach for the Friars, Auriemma elected to rest his starters, including Bueckers, and give his bench players some runs during the game. Ultimately, the UConn Huskies secured an 77-40 Big East victory.

Here are Paige Bueckers' stats for Sunday's triumph over Providence.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Paige Bueckers 27 20 2 5 4 0 6-12 2-5 6-6 0 2

The UConn Huskies' Big East regular-season win streak is now at 33 games

With the crushing triumph over the Providence Friars, the UConn Huskies have now notched 33-straight Big East victories, proving their might in the league. The last time they lost in the division was back in the 2022-2023 campaign, when they lost to the St. John's Red Storm by five, 69-64.

Expand Tweet

As they earned the right to be the top team in the conference, Bueckers and Co. will look to reap in more of that trait when they match up against the team that last beat them in the Big East, the St. John's Red Storm, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, this time on their home floor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here