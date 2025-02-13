Paige Bueckers' UConn teammate Kaitlyn Chen drops 4-word reaction to Azzi Fudd's memorable career-high performance

UConn guard Kaitlyn Chen showed appreciation to teammate Azzi Fudd's career game by dropping a four-word reaction on social media.

The 5-foot-11 senior sizzled for a career-best 34 points on a 13-of-22 shooting clip, including 8-of-14 from the 3-point line, to lead the Huskies (23-3, 14-0) to a 78-40 win over St. John's (13-11, 3-10).

In awe of Fudd's big night, the 5-9 Princeton transfer posted a photo of Fudd on social media with the caption:

"Should've been 10 smh."

As backcourt mates of Paige Bueckers in UConn's starting lineup, Fudd and Chen have been playing good music with the presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Chen, who was Princeton's leading scorer for two seasons before transferring to UConn, has played the role of a second playmaker on the court in case Bueckers gets bottled up by the rivals' defense. Her season averages of 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game show how important the guard is for Geno Auriemma's offensive schemes.

Chen took a backseat in the match against St. John's, playing 20 minutes and contributing three points and three assists. She allowed Fudd to take over the game and Bueckers to facilitate the ball.

As for Bueckers, she finished the game with an all-around tally of 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and five blocks.

Kaitlyn Chen accepts leadership role in UConn despite fewer ball touches

Graduate transfer Kaitlyn Chen has fit in brilliantly in her new role at UConn as a score-first point guard, which is almost similar to her role in Princeton in the past three seasons albeit with fewer touches this time.

Teammate Ashlynn Shade described Chen as an amazing leader who isn't shy about expressing herself despite being in her first season with the Huskies.

"She's really stepping into her role, being a dominant leader for us. And you can see that on the court, the way she carries herself, the way she executes on offense and defense,” Shade said (per CT Insider)

During the season, she had two 17-point games and has reached double-figures three more times. Chen's presence in the game would help UConn in the final weeks of the regular season as they seek to earn a better position going into the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Her scoring and defensive abilities will also be needed in the Huskies' next game against No. 4 ranked South Carolina (22-2, 10-1 in SEC) on Feb. 16 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

The Gamecocks are coming off a four-point heartbreaker at the hands of Texas and the game against the Huskies will be an acid test to their NCAA Tournament readiness this season.

