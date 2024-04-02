Paige Bueckers WNBA draft: Top 5 landing spots for the UConn star if she decides to turn pro ft. Liberty

UConn junior guard Paige Bueckers has been one of the best players in women's college basketball and she is officially eligible for the 2024 WNBA Draft. She has been doing a bit of everything, averaging 22.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Her shooting numbers have been incredible as well as she is connecting on 53.4% from the floor, 41.8% from the 3-point line and 83.4% from the free-throw line.

Paige Bueckers WNBA draft landing spots

#1: New York Liberty

The potential dynamic duo of Sabrina Ionescu and Paige Bueckers would be incredible to see. This team lost in the WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces last season and things were outstanding on the offensive end of the court. This addition would help get the team to that next level if they are going to be significantly better and make that next run.

#2: Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun is located in the same area as her alma mater and needs a guard to step up. Tiffany Hayes retired this offseason and Natisha Hiedeman is with the Minnesota Lynx, so the backcourt needs a new player to control the basketball.

Connecticut played well last season, finishing second in the Eastern Conference and losing in four games to the New York Liberty. The addition of Bueckers would be great for the team going forward.

#3: Phoenix Mercury

How long can guard Diana Taurasi play for the team before she calls it a career? At 41 years of age, this would be a perfect passing of the torch situation for Paige Bueckers to take the mantle in Phoenix.

Pairing alongside center Brittney Griner, this would be an excellent dynamic duo as their games complement one another well. With the worst record in the WNBA last season, Phoenix needs to get a huge boost and Bueckers would add just that.

#4: Los Angeles Sparks

With Jordin Canada leaving during the offseason to join the Atlanta Dream and forward Nneka Ogwumike now with the Seattle Storm, this team needs to figure out a new identity. The Sparks had the third-worst offensive team a year ago (78.9 ppg) and need some players who could provide some life. Bueckers would be an excellent leader to get Los Angeles back on track.

#5: Seattle Storm

With Skylar Diggins-Smith already 33 years old, it may be time for a young guard like Bueckers to come into the team and help them get new life. A backcourt of Bueckers and Jewell Loyd would be a lot of fun to watch and also help the Storm climb the standings after an 11-29 season. She brings box office appeal as well as skills to lead the way in the not-so-distant future.

