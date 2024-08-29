Penn State Basketball Season Preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions open their 2024-25 college basketball season looking to improve on their 16-17 record (9-11 in Big 10 Conference) and compete for a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

With that in mind, second-year coach Mike Rhoades immediately went to work and assembled a formidable team that's ready to challenge the prestigious basketball programs in the conference and give the Legion of Blue something to cheer about during March Madness.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here's a closer look into Penn State's upcoming campaign from its notable games to the players to watch out for this season.

Penn State's biggest games of the 2024-25 season

Penn State begins its non-conference in the first week of November. But things will pick up in the third week, as the Nittany Lions face Virginia Tech on Nov. 15 in the 2024 Hall of Fame Series Baltimore at the CFG Bank Arena. This will be the 12th meeting of both teams, with the Hokies leading the all-time series 7-4.

Mike Rhoades' team will also compete in the weeklong Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Florida, beginning with an on-campus clash with Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 20 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Five days later, Penn State meets Fordham at the Ocean Center. It will be the sixth meeting of the two programs but their first since 2014. The Nittany Lions own a 3-2 advantage against the Rams, whose last victory against Penn State was in 1932.

Penn State will take on Clemson or San Francisco on Nov. 26 depending on the results of the mini-tournament. Clemson made the Elite Eight of last season's NCAA Tournament, while San Francisco failed to make it past the first round of the NIT last season.

Expand Tweet

In Big 10 Conference play, the Nittany Lions play home and away games against Indiana, Minnesota and Rutgers. They host Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue and Washington. They visit Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin.

Top Penn State players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

Penn State is determined to get back to March Madness after missing it last season. Nittany Lions coach Mike Rhoades and his staff went hunting for talent during the offseason to help Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year Ace Baldwin Jr.

Five freshmen and four transfers will help out five Penn State returnees in restoring glory in Happy Valley. Here are the three players to watch out for this season:

#1 Ace Baldwin Jr

Penn State guard Ace Baldwin Jr (Image Source: IMAGN)

Baldwin Jr is coming off a successful 2023-24 season, averaging 14.2 points, 6.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game

Baldwin shot 38.9% from the field and 82.6% from the free-throw line en route winning the 2024 Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year award. The Penn State star will be the Nittany Lions' top playmaker and defender as he tries to lead the squad's push in the 2024-25 men's basketball season.

#2 Nick Kern Jr

Nick Kern Jr (Image Source: IMAGN)

Kern Jr approaches his fourth season in the collegiate ranks, and his stint last season with Penn State was a sign of things to come.

The VCU transfer improved his stats in points (8.7 from 5.3 per game), rebounds (3.9 from 2.7 per contest), assists (1.5 from 0.8 per game) and steals (1.0 from 0.7 per game) to be one of the most dependable producers for the Nittany Lions this past season.

#3 Miles Goodman

Goodman is a four-star forward who is the second-highest ranked recruit in program history behind Tony Carr as per 247 Sports.

The Southern California Academy standout averaged 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals per game during his three seasons in high school.

Expand Tweet

Goodman hopes to be the frontline presence Penn State needs to dominate the Big 10 Conference. His high school numbers could be a sign of things to come for the Nittany Lions, starting this season.

Predictions for Penn State's 2024-25 season

Penn State is built around Ace Baldwin, and the team hopes the point guard would carry the Nittany Lions back to the NCAA Tournament. The lineup is promising, but the question of sustainability will hound Penn State this season.

The Nittany Lions are capable of winning at least 18-20 games this season, but it will depend on how they survive the cut-throat competition in the expanded Big 10 Conference.

Will Penn State advance to the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let's know your views in the comment section below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here