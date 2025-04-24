"People honestly forgot how good Azzi Fudd was": Fans react as Lauren Betts ranks ahead of UConn star in top WNBA draft prospects list

College basketball fans reacted to an ESPN article about the top prospects for the 2026 WNBA draft. The article, written by ESPN reporter Michael Voepel, ranked UCLA center Lauren Betts as the possible No. 1 pick ahead of UConn guard Azzi Fudd.

Ad

Voepel explained Betts' breakout junior season and her improved offensive and defensive skills as a true center will help her gain full attention in the WNBA draft. Meanwhile, Fudd's Final Four masterclass pushed her next to Betts. But previous injuries could hold back teams from picking her in the top half of the draft.

Some fans weren't pleased with one college hoops enthusiast reminding everyone of Fudd's value to UConn's championship run this season.

Ad

Trending

"I think people honestly forgot how good Azzi Fudd was as UConn’s primary option at the start of her sophomore season when Bueckers was out, and before she went out with injury as well. her and Clark were the early front runners for NPOTY. The best version of Azzi Fudd may actually be when Paige isn’t alongside her. y'all better go back and do your homework cause some of these guards y'all comparing her to," the fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans backed Fudd for her imperious form when healthy, hoping she would remain healthy in the long run.

"The best is yet to come for Azzi! 🙏🏾🤞🏾hoping for healthy season ! And a great offseason the skies the limit 💙🤍 and that’s on top of her being great now !!," an online user said.

"I didn't forget I knew exactly how she was playing before the injury .def seen that desire on the defensive end this season," the fan added.

Ad

Another fan was satisfied with Fudd's position in the top prospects list ahead of fellow guards Olivia Miles, Ta'Niya Latson and Flau'Jae Johnson.

"Honestly at least Azzi is #2 and not below the lottery 💆🏼‍♀️," she pointed out .

Other followers wanted Latson and Johnson in a higher position and one fan claimed the LSU star would prove her worth next season.

"Flau at 5 is nuts. She will Be #1. watch her geaux crazy this senior season!!!," the fan said.

Ad

"All I know is this when the draft come around big four will be number one bottom line. She's a better player then everybody in this draft no disrespect," another user chimed in.

"I want Big 4 at 4 bc it just feels right. So Latson should move to #3 and Miles #5 🤷🏾‍♀️," one college hoops fan opined.

Ad

"Latson should be number 1 overall next year," one follower wrote.

The rankings are based on last season's performance and a lot can change in the 2025-26 season with some players transferring schools during the offseason.

Olivia Miles, Ta'Niya Latson, Flau'Jae Johnson in Top 5 of 2026 WNBA draft prospects rankings

Former Notre Dame star turned TCU playmaker Olivia Miles, South Carolina guard Ta'Niya Latson and LSU shooting guard Flau'Jae Johnson follow Lauren Betts and Azzi Fudd in the prospects list, occupying third to fifth spots.

Ad

Miles is coming off a great season in South Bend, where she averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists per game and 40.6% shooting from the 3-point line.

Latson topped the nation in points, averaging 25.2 ppg. The South Carolina commit also recorded 4.6 rpg and 4.6 apg last season with Florida State.

Johnson was the second-leading scorer at LSU and had her best scoring average as a junior at 18.6 ppg. The first-team All-SEC selection produced 5.6 rpg and 2.5 apg and recorded a career-best in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.3%.

Duke shooting guard Ashlon Jackson, Ole Miss' Cotie McMahon, Wisconsin transfer Serah Williams, Gianna Kneepkens and Chloe Kitts occupy the sixth to 10th places. Yarden Garzon, Raegan Beers, Kiki Rice, Rori Harmon and Madina Okot round out the top 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here