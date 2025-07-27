"People's princess is a global superstar": Hoops fans react as Azzi Fudd receives overwhelming love from Azzi camp participants

College basketball fans reacted to how UConn star Azzi Fudd is turning out to be a global superstar in just a short period.Young and aspiring players from around the world showed up for the Azzi Camp held on July 26-27 at the St. John's College High School in Washington, DC. The participants, who came from as far as Switzerland, showed their love for the 5-foot-11 Huskies star, with one saying the national champion was an inspiration to her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe overwhelming support from kids had basketball enthusiasts amazed at how fast Fudd is developing into a global basketball superstar.&quot;I dont think Azzi realizes her reach . Lol 😂😂 . 🙌 people's princess is a global superstar,&quot; one fan wrote on Instagram.Azzi Fudd's top fan reaction (Image Source: @overtimewbb/Instagram)Other college hoops fans also chimed in, showing their support for the 22-year-old Arlington County native.Other reactions from Azzi Fudd's camp (Image Source: @overtimewbb/Instagram)The basketball camp, dubbed &quot;Azzi Fudd Basketball Camp Hooping for a Cure&quot; is open for boys and girls aged seven to 18. Campers were asked to pay $200 for the two-day event.Azzi Fudd played high school ball for St. John's College (Washington, D.C) and was named the Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2019. She was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2021 before she committed to UConn.Azzi Fudd to be in the forefront of UConn's back-to-back questWith Paige Bueckers exhausting her collegiate eligibility, it's time for Azzi Fudd to step out of Bueckers' shadow and become the leader of the young UConn team that aims to claim its second straight title in the 2025-26 season.The reigning Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 NCAA Tournament and First Team All Big East awardee announced her return to UConn in March despite being eligible for the WNBA draft.Fudd will team up with forwards Serah Williams and Sarah Strong and guards Kayleigh Heckel and KK Arnold to lead Geno Auriemma's team to its quest for a back-to-back and 13th overall.The Huskies will also have a bunch of talented recruits from the high school ranks who are ready to prove themselves and show they're ready for the next level.UConn is set to start its season with an exhibition game against Boston College on October 13 and will travel to Germany weeks later to play Louisville in a non-conference game on Nov. 4.