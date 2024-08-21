PHOTO: LeBron James’ son Bryce James enjoys a fun day with his friends during offseason

LeBron James’ younger son Bryce James recently spent a day out with his friends. On Tuesday, he reposted a photo originally shared by his friend and LEC star, Dezhon Hall.

Bryce James, who enters his final year of high school this coming season, was with Hall and another pal, Boogie Johnson, a football player.

The photo shows the three in a room with Bryce sitting on a bed, taking a picture in front of a mirror. The room has a casual vibe with sneakers lying around and a wall with three unique artworks on display.

Bryce James Instagram story (IG: _justbryce)

The 6-foot-6 Sierra Canyon guard moved up from the 135th to the 100th spot in the latest On3 recruit rankings for the class of 2025. He is rated four stars by On3 and Rivals while 247Sports and EPSN list him as a three-star prospect.

"Bryce James being a top-100 recruit is significantly worse than anything Bronny-related over the last two years," college hoops insider Kevin Sweeney tweeted, following the news of Bryce being in On3 100 surfaced.

Despite facing a lot of criticism, Bryce's NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) value has stayed at $1.2 million, the highest among high school hoopers.

Bryce James college offers: Are USC Trojans targeting him?

According to 247Sports, only two schools have made an offer to Bryce James so far, Ohio State and Duquesne. But many top colleges are reportedly keeping tabs on the younger James.

As per Donovan James of Trojans Wire, Bryce has an offer from his brother Bronny's alma mater USC. Bronny played a season with the Trojans before declaring for the NBA draft and now plays for the Lakers with his dad LeBron.

"Bryce [James] is the son of LeBron James and that means, like his older brother Bronny, he’s under the microscope," Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said about Bryce last summer.

"Bryce needs to be given time and space to run his own race though. He may not be the dynamic athlete or playmaker some expect at first, but he is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill set," he added.

At the Nike EYBL Peach Jam prep school event this summer, Bryce, who played for SFG, averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. He made 31 percent of his shots and hit 50 percent of his free throws.

