PIC: Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders & mom Pilar vacations at an exotic location before college basketball season

Alabama A&amp;M guard Shelomi Sanders shared a photo of her bonding time with her mother, Pilar, at an undisclosed exotic location before she begins her senior year with the Bulldogs in November.The daughter of Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion &quot;Coach Prime&quot; Sanders posted a photo on her Instagram stories that showed her mother enjoying her time at the beach. The picture was also posted on X by a college basketball fan.Shelomi and Pilar Sanders have close ties despite the latter being divorced from Coach Prime. Shelomi has posted several photos showing her love and support for her mother.They always have hearty conversations on social media and Pilar is often watching Shelomi during her basketball games and cheering her achievements on the court.Shelomi and Pilar went to an exotic location to bond and relax at the beach just before the incoming senior plays for Alabama A&amp;M for the second consecutive year, since transferring from Colorado in the 2024-25 season.During her junior season at Alabama A&amp;M, Sanders played for 25 games and averaged 1.2 points per game in 3.9 minutes of playing time under the tutelage of coach Dawn Thornton.The Bulldogs finished third in the SWAC regular season with a 14-4 record and 21-11 overall. They played in the WNIT but lost to Chattanooga 63-49 in the first round.Alabama A&amp;M bolsters coaching staff, adds former Washington, Cal assistant coach Paul ReedAlabama A&amp;M has expressed its serious intentions of taking home the SWAC title this season, adding former Washington and Cal assistant coach Paul Reed.Reed will serve as the associate for Coach Dawn Thornton and bring a wealth of experience to the Bulldogs' sidelines this season.&quot;We are thrilled to welcome Paul Reed as our Associate Head Coach,&quot; Thornton said (per the Alabama A&amp;M women's basketball team website). &quot;His dedication to fostering strong relationships with players and his commitment to excellence on and off the court make him an invaluable addition to our team.&quot;Reed, who last worked as an assistant coach in St. Mary's during the 2023-24 season, had a memorable stint at Washington. He assisted in the Huskies' rebuilding process, helping the team reach the quarterfinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Tournament, beating Colorado 68-54 in the first round.His work as a recruiting coordinator at Washington was an eventful one. Reed helped develop three All-Pac-12 players and 11 Pac-12 All-Academic Team awardees.Paul Reed also had a three-season stint at Long Beach State, helping the team clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament and WNIT. He also had coaching gigs at the high school level, particularly at Cienega High School and Tucson High School.