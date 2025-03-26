Pittsburgh basketball transfer portal: Full list of Panthers players who have entered ft. Guillermo Diaz-Graham

The Pittsburgh Panthers' season is over. After falling 55-54 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Tournament, the Panthers have no more games left this year.

The spring transfer window opened on March 24. Players must declare for the window by April 22 if they intend to transfer, but there is no firm deadline on when they must commit to a new school.

With the Panthers' season ending before the start of the window, they already have a few players who have declared for the transfer portal, including a trio of international players.

Pittsburgh players in the transfer portal after the 2025 season

Amsal Delalic

Freshman Amsal Delalic announced on Tuesday that he intends to enter the transfer portal. The freshman guard appeared in 21 games this season. He averaged 3.8 points in 13.3 minutes per game.

Marlon Barnes Jr.

Marlon Barnes Jr. is another freshman who has decided to move on from Pittsburgh. Barnes joined the Panthers this past season and did not get much playing time. He appeared in seven games but only registered 13 minutes across those games.

Guillermo Diaz-Graham

On Tuesday, it was a bit of a surprise when Guillermo Diaz-Graham and his twin brother Jorge announced they had entered the transfer portal. Guillermo is a junior who has been a member of the team for three seasons.

This past season, Guillermo became a nearly full-time starter, starting 25 of his 32 games played. Although he was not a prolific scorer, averaging 6.2 ppg, he was a good defensive player and rebounder, averaging 5.0 rebounds per game.

Jorge Diaz-Graham

Jorge Diaz-Graham did not play as big of a role as his brother with the Panthers this past season, but his departure still hurts their depth. Graham, like his brother, has been a member of the team for three seasons.

This past season, Jorge played in 29 games, averaging 3.1 ppg. He is leaving with his brother to join a new team. However, it is not year clear where the twins will land.

